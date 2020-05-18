CDC ‘let the country down’ on coronavirus testing: White House
Washington (AFP) – The White House rebuked the top US health agency on Sunday, saying “it let the country down” on providing testing crucial to the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been under intense scrutiny since producing a faulty test for COVID-19 that caused weeks of delays in the US response.Critics have pointed out that it could simply have accepted kits made by the World Health Organization, which has been producing them since late January, instead of insisting on developing its own test.”Early on in this crisis, the CDC, which …
John Oliver: ‘The only way Richard Burr’s stock deal would be shadier is if he bought shares of actual coronavirus’
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is under investigation for allegedly making stock trades using inside information about the coronavirus and the stock market. While Burr was being briefed on the impact the virus was having on the country and the projections, he dumped millions of dollars in stocks and then allegedly flagged it for his family.
This week he was raided by the FBI and his phone was seized. The evidence "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver found about the situation is so far "pretty damning."
This is the ’60 Minutes’ interview with Dr. Bright that sent Trump flying into a rage
President Donald Trump went off on an extensive Twitterstorm Sunday night, demanding whistleblower laws be changed after a whistleblower complaint was filed by Dr. Rick Bright. Trump specifically told Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that she needed to look into it.
Collins is up for reelection in November, in one of the tightest races of her career in a state that rates the president's approval extremely low.
In his interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell, Dr. Bright reiterated much of what he testified to Congress, saying that he tried to warn the White House that no drugs could be promoted until they were tested and proven to work on the coronavirus. Trump demanded that hydroxychloroquine be used as the drug to help treat the virus. However, it was later found to cause irregular heartbeats and other heart problems in patients. It's for that reason that doctors recommended only using it while under close supervision at a hospital.
Trump targets Susan Collins in tweet-storm demanding she change whistleblower laws after Dr. Bright’s complaint
President Donald Trump went off on a tweet-storm Sunday after seeing an interview with Dr. Rick Bright, who worked under the Health and Human Services Department, on "60 Minutes."
Dr. Bright appeared before Congress this week to testify that he was pressured to push the drug hydroxychloroquine before it had been adequately tested on the coronavirus. None of the drugs had his support until they went through official testing and the president was furious.
When he filed a whistleblower report the White House pounced. They're now attacking him saying that he won't show up to work after they fired him. Secretary Alex Azar said that the government is trying to find a vaccine for the coronavirus and Dr. Bright needs to do his job. He didn't clarify why they fired Dr. Bright if they believed he was so important to the cause.