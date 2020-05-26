Quantcast
Central Park woman apologizes for trying to falsely report ‘African-American man threatening’ her life

31 mins ago

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a black man who asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park, has issued a public apology.

After a viral video showed her calling 911 and falsely claiming that Central Park bird watcher Christian Cooper was “threatening my life,” Amy Cooper late on Monday said she was sorry and that her call wasn’t motivated by racism.

“I’m not a racist,” she said, according to CNN. “I did not mean to harm that man in any way.”

She went on to say that she didn’t properly consider how calling the police could negatively affect Christian Cooper’s well being.

“When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person,” she said. “I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury.”


Husband of deceased Scarborough staffer pens heartbreaking letter detailing pain Trump has caused with his incendiary tweets

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough addressed President Donald Trump's speculation about his alleged involvement in the death of his former staffer decades ago.

The "Morning Joe" host has for years pushed back against baseless rumors -- now spread by the president -- that he was somehow involved in the July 2001 death of his 28-year-old staffer Loris Klausutis.

"I know all too well how much T.J. [Klausutis] has suffered, and how much -- he's told me his family has suffered," Scarborough said. "You know, he says, in the letter, that the president has taken something that doesn't belong to him, the memory of his dead wife, and perverted it for perceived political gain."

Trump’s ‘weaponized’ Twitter account has become a ‘window into into his diseased mind’: conservative

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to Donald Trump's antics and the refusal of the GOP to rein the president in -- ripped into the president for his hateful Twitter attacks over the Memorial Day weekend.

Noting the president did many objectional things over the weekend, including going golfing as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic inched towards 100,000, the columnist said the president's Twitter frenzy was much more disturbing.

