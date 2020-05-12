Chicago mayor says city will ‘take action’ if defiant churches hold in-person services despite stay-at-home orders
CHICAGO — Potentially setting up a Sunday confrontation with defiant church leaders, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is prepared to enforce stay-at-home orders against houses of worship that continue holding in-person services.Lightfoot made the comments at a Tuesday news conference when she was asked about church leaders vowing to continue holding religious services despite social distancing requirements. Previously, the mayor criticized the services as putting people at risk but said she preferred to do educational outreach.Now, however, Lightfoot said the city will take some unsp…
Trump’s strategy against Biden shows he’s under pressure — and exposes his own vulnerabilities: columnist
Since the coronavirus outbreak has basically erased the one thing President Trump had going for him in regards to his reelection chances, he's looking to somehow graft his own vulnerabilities onto Joe Biden, according to Peter Nicholas writing in The Atlantic this Tuesday.
"In TV ads and public statements, they’re arguing that Biden couldn’t revive the economy, defeat the virus, or stand up to Chinese leaders, whom Trump now blames for the outbreak," Nicholas writes. "The message sets up a conspicuous irony: Trump is president during a pandemic that is raging without end, while Biden was vice president amid lesser public-health threats that were contained; Trump is presiding over historic job losses, while Biden oversaw an effective stimulus program that helped stanch job losses."
COVID-19
USA Gymnastics calls off 2020 national championships
USA Gymnastics will not stage its national championships and other major events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national sport governing body announced Tuesday.
The US Gymnastics Championships, which had been planned for June 4-7 at Fort Worth, Texas, will be staged in the same city on June 3-6, 2021.
Reigning world and Olympic champion Simone Biles would have been favored next month to capture her seventh national all-around crown in eight seasons, missing out only in 2017 when she took a year off after the Rio Olympics.
But with the deadly virus outbreak forcing postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from July to 2021 and stay-in-place regulations in many areas, USA Gymnastics decided to cancel 2020 events after consulting with athletes and medical officials.
Another scammer gets millions out of the government to provide masks that never surfaced
Fraud is running rampant in the United States as scammers are looking for ways to capitalize on the confusion around the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Associated Press, scammers are on the rise and they're bilking the United States for millions. In a case that went viral last week, a Silicon Valley engineer tweeted to President Donald Trump to tell him he could come up with millions of N95 masks. The White House told New York to send the man the money, and New York listened, only to eventually learn it was a scam and the masks never came.