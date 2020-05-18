Children are ‘starving’: Coal miner rips company for taking coronavirus aid — and not paying workers

The American Resources Corporation is receiving harsh criticism for taking millions in coronavirus aid but failing to obey court orders to pay workers.

“Coal company American Resources Corporation, which owns mines in Kentucky and West Virginia, is facing sanctions after failing to comply with a bankruptcy court’s orders, even after the company received $2.7 million in government aid meant for companies harmed by the coronavirus pandemic,” Ohio Valley Resource reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indiana-based ARC purchased coal mines and equipment from bankrupt coal company Cambrian for $1 last September. The purchase came with a heavy debt burden that included environmental reclamation obligations, employee wages and health care costs, and utility bills,” the report noted. “Almost immediately, ARC failed to pay those expenses, leading Eastern Kentucky federal bankruptcy court Chief Judge Gregory Schaaf to impose monetary sanctions against the company. Lack of payment to employees at ARC subsidiary Quest Energy led some employees to protest this January by blocking a Pike County, Kentucky railroad.”

The publication interviewed one miner under the condition of confidentiality.

“It’s hard to go to work between two rocks and not get paid for it,” the Quest miner said. “There’s men that’s getting their power bills cut off and men’s children starving.”