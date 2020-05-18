Quantcast
Connect with us

Children are ‘starving’: Coal miner rips company for taking coronavirus aid — and not paying workers

Published

1 min ago

on

The American Resources Corporation is receiving harsh criticism for taking millions in coronavirus aid but failing to obey court orders to pay workers.

“Coal company American Resources Corporation, which owns mines in Kentucky and West Virginia, is facing sanctions after failing to comply with a bankruptcy court’s orders, even after the company received $2.7 million in government aid meant for companies harmed by the coronavirus pandemic,” Ohio Valley Resource reported Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indiana-based ARC purchased coal mines and equipment from bankrupt coal company Cambrian for $1 last September. The purchase came with a heavy debt burden that included environmental reclamation obligations, employee wages and health care costs, and utility bills,” the report noted. “Almost immediately, ARC failed to pay those expenses, leading Eastern Kentucky federal bankruptcy court Chief Judge Gregory Schaaf to impose monetary sanctions against the company. Lack of payment to employees at ARC subsidiary Quest Energy led some employees to protest this January by blocking a Pike County, Kentucky railroad.”

The publication interviewed one miner under the condition of confidentiality.

“It’s hard to go to work between two rocks and not get paid for it,” the Quest miner said. “There’s men that’s getting their power bills cut off and men’s children starving.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump says he is ‘surprised’ after Attorney General Barr declines to prosecute Obama

Published

1 min ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was a "little surprised" by Attorney General Bill Barr's decision not to criminally prosecute former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump was asked about the attorney general's remarks at a roundtable with restaurant owners.

The president took the opportunity to insist that the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election was a "double standard."

"I think if it was me, I think they would do it," Trump told reporters. "But for them, maybe they're not going to. I'm surprised because Obama knew everything that was happening. I don't think Obama knows where he is in a lot of ways."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump takes another ominous step toward dictatorship

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Step by ominous step, Donald Trump is eliminating or blocking every Constitutional check and balance on his administration so that he can evade accountability for his corrupt administration.

The only path still open to save America from becoming an autocracy is the ballot box in November. Even there Trump is working to rig the election with help from his Secretary of State and various elected Republican leaders.

On national television, he has declared his willingness to accept help from Moscow and Beijing, which would violate criminal law. But as Trump dismantles the mechanisms Congress created to ensure Executive branch integrity, who can stop him?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s economic advisers keep trying to downplay expectations for post-coronavirus economy: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has promised that the stock market will surge even bigger and better than ever, but his staff is trying to downplay the predictions to manage expectations.

“We’re going to have tremendously low unemployment,” Trump said on Feb. 26. “But this would have, you know, an impact on GDP. But we’re still very, very — we’re doing great.”

A Washington Post column by The Fix's JM Rieger cited an interview with Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro who spoke to ABC.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image