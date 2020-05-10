Quantcast
Connect with us

China’s Wuhan reports first virus infection in over a month

Published

10 mins ago

on

China on Sunday reported the first case of coronavirus in over a month in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak first started in December last year.

China’s National Health Commission also reported the first double-digit increase in countrywide cases in nearly 10 days, saying 14 new infections had been confirmed.

Two of the cases were imported into the country from overseas, the commission said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus first emerged in Wuhan, a major industrial and transport city in central China, in December.

It has since infected nearly four million people worldwide — claiming more than 270,000 lives — and crippled the global economy.

The total number infected in China is 82,901, with an official death toll of 4,633.

No new deaths have been reported for nearly a month.

China’s ruling Communist Party imposed a quarantine lockdown on tens of millions of people — first in Wuhan and then the rest of Hubei province — beginning January 23, making Wuhan the first place in the world subjected to draconian restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities started lifting restrictions in late March.

China has faced criticism both at home and abroad for downplaying the virus and concealing information about the outbreak when it first emerged in Wuhan.

Beijing has insisted it has always shared information with the World Health Organization and other countries in a timely manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

A top health official said Saturday, however, that the outbreak exposed “shortcomings” in China’s public healthcare system.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Who is softer on China, Trump or Biden?

Published

1 min ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Trump’s China policy has been Janus: one face for China, the other for the rest of the world. Last January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump proclaimed that he and China’s Xi Jinping “love each other.” Also in January, Trump praised China for its “efforts and transparency” on coronavirus, and in February, commenting on China’s handling of coronavirus, he said: “I think they’ve handled it professionally, and I think they’re extremely capable.” Trump has proven himself to be anything but a constant lover. The turnover in the White House chiefs of staff is but one small example.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What’s mine is mine and what’s yours is mine: Lawyer explains how Trump misunderstands his authority as president

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

We are in the midst of public health crisis unlike any other we have faced in our lifetime, and President Trump has been all over the lot in how to approach the problem. On March 13, he said: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”  On April 13, a month later, he declared: “I have the ultimate authority” to order states to relax social distancing to combat the coronavirus outbreak and reopen their economies. He went on to claim his authority in this regard was “total.” He warned that governors who refuse would face political consequences.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘People are scared’: White House in disarray as members of Trump’s inner circle exposed to COVID-19

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Reporting on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, White House correspondent Kristin Holmes said administration staffers are working scared now that higher-ups in Donald Trump's administration have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Homes stated that the news that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Anthony Fauci and FDA Director Stephen Hahn have all gone into one form of quarantine or another after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus has rocked staffers who are still coming in everyday during the health crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 