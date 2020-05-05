Chris Christie says US should reopen despite warnings of jump in coronavirus deaths
Former Gov. Chris Christie on Mondaytold CNN the country should reopendespite projections that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could kill thousandsof Americans.Christie, a Republican and backer of President Trump, pointed to the “economic devastation” from widespread closures of businesses put in place to help slow the spread of the virus.”Of course, everybody wants to save every life they can — but the question is, towards what end, ultimately?” Christie said in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash for The Daily DC Podcast. “Are there ways that we can… thread the middle here to allow that th…
WHO says they have no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims
The World Health Organization said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support "speculative" claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
"We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus -- so from our perspective, this remains speculative," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.
Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
Steve Mnuchin urges people to ‘explore America’ — as the CDC warns against travel
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday urged the public to take road trips to "explore America," even as top health officials warned against non-essential travel.
Texas professor notices possible ‘coronavirus effect’ of students coming to fear Trump’s power
With the United States leading the world in coronavirus fatalities and over 30 million Americans having filed for unemployment insurance, everyone is expecting the COVID-19 pandemic to change the face of U.S. politics.
How things will change is still open to much debate.
But Dr. Jennifer Mercieca, a rhetoric professor at Texas A&M University, on Monday noted something she had noticed from her students.
Dr. Mercieca shared her anecdotal observations on Twitter:
I'm noticing a possible "coronavirus effect" in my students final papers. I asked them to write 2-page reflection papers each week, responding to a prompt about the readings. For their final they picked one and expanded on it, incorporating readings from the rest of the semester.