Chris Cuomo compares Trump’s support for Michigan protesters to his sympathy for Charlottesville Nazis
On Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo laid into President Donald Trump for promoting the cause of the armed protesters in Michigan demanding an end to the coronavirus lockdown — and compared it to when he praised the Nazis who marched in Charlottesville as “very fine people.”
“Once again today, you saw the tweet from the president today calling those armed protesters who stormed Michigan’s capitol ‘very good people,'” said Cuomo. “He wants the governor to give into them. How about that? He says talk with them. They’re good. Because he’s so inviting of dissent, right? The man who condemns everyone and every institution that does anything but what he wants. Good people with AR-15s in tow because you need that to protest.”
“Just like Charlottesville, this president is forgiving of bad actions because he thinks it is good for him,” said Cuomo. “Their gripes are legitimate. Their right to redress and protest are real. I don’t know about the weapons. But it doesn’t make what they’re doing right.”
