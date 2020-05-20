Quantcast
Connect with us

Chris Cuomo’s CNN interview with his brother the governor takes a bizarre turn

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has turned his interviews with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) beyond the question and answer for some momentary levity amid the heartbreak and loss Americans are experiencing in the COVID-19 crisis. The comedic questions have helped draw attention to important issues couched between chuckles.

Speaking Wednesday, the younger Cuomo inquired about his brother’s coronavirus test, which some have reported is an uncomfortable or painful experience. President Donald Trump explained it wasn’t enjoyable, but the governor showed his state how easy it was for him to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the governor’s brother had questions about a video depicting his elder sibling having the swab caught in his massive nose.

“Is it true that when you were having the test administered you inhaled and the doctor’s finger went all the way up your nose and stuck and had to be released with a tool?” asked the younger Cuomo brother.

The governor claimed that the doctor in question “wanted” to comment that he “had a cute little button nose.”

“So, in scale, this was the actual swab that was being used to fig up that double-barreled shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face?” asked the younger brother, showcasing various sizes of swabs.

The elder Cuomo refused to answer the question, instead maintaining that he “said I was going to be nice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Internet mocks upcoming pro-Trump version of ‘The View’: ‘Hard pass for those grifters’

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's campaign unveiled a new pro-Trump talk show that will be called "The Right View" — essentially, "The View" except all the hosts support Trump. The show will be hosted by the president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign strategist Mercedes Schlapp, and 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

The Trump campaign is launching a conservative competitor to ‘The View’ called ‘The Right View’

Co-hosts: @kimguilfoyle @LaraLeaTrump @mercedesschlapp and @KatrinaPierson pic.twitter.com/edcC4Ll0iR

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow exposes Colorado public health form that says high-risk meatpacking workers won’t be tested

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On MSNBC Wednesday, Rachel Maddow exposed a form from a county health department in Colorado that appears to block COVID-19 testing for high-risk workers at a meatpacking plant.

"We just obtained a document that I want you to see," said Maddow. "It is a document from Greeley, Colorado. Greeley, Colorado, of course, is one of the first meatpacking plants that we covered ... they have had we believe eight workers die in Greeley already. This is the plant they pledged publicly that they would test all of their employees before they reopened the plant. But then they didn't."

"This document is so strange, I first assumed it was all a misunderstanding," said Maddow. "It was like a Three's Company plot. It was a typo. But it's apparently real. And it's apparently not a typo ... the bottom part of the form there is labeled exposure questions. do you have a household member who has had fever and/or respiratory symptoms or one who has been told they have COVID-19? Yes or no. Has the person you stand next to on your work line had fever and/or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no. Do you ride to work with anybody who has had fever and/or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no. Do you eat lunch, have you eaten lunch next to somebody at the plant with fever or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ambiguity on Obamagate is so his followers can make it whatever conspiracy they want: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Washington Post columnist Molly Roberts captured the reason that President Donald Trump doesn't want to "define" what actual crime is contained in what he calls Obamagate.

During a press conference, The Post's Phil Rucker asked the president to define what exactly Obamagate was. The president attacked the question saying that everyone knows it and if his paper was any good they'd write about it. But it isn't just reporters who have no idea what conspiracy du jour the president has decided to run with. His supporters don't even know what Obamagate is.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image