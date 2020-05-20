Chris Cuomo’s CNN interview with his brother the governor takes a bizarre turn

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has turned his interviews with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) beyond the question and answer for some momentary levity amid the heartbreak and loss Americans are experiencing in the COVID-19 crisis. The comedic questions have helped draw attention to important issues couched between chuckles.

Speaking Wednesday, the younger Cuomo inquired about his brother’s coronavirus test, which some have reported is an uncomfortable or painful experience. President Donald Trump explained it wasn’t enjoyable, but the governor showed his state how easy it was for him to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the governor’s brother had questions about a video depicting his elder sibling having the swab caught in his massive nose.

“Is it true that when you were having the test administered you inhaled and the doctor’s finger went all the way up your nose and stuck and had to be released with a tool?” asked the younger Cuomo brother.

The governor claimed that the doctor in question “wanted” to comment that he “had a cute little button nose.”

“So, in scale, this was the actual swab that was being used to fig up that double-barreled shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face?” asked the younger brother, showcasing various sizes of swabs.

The elder Cuomo refused to answer the question, instead maintaining that he “said I was going to be nice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below: