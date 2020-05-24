Chris Wallace grills Dr. Birx as deaths blow past her rosy projections: ‘Did we reopen too soon?’
White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx defended her claim that there would be fewer than 60,000 deaths from the virus as new projections warn that the death toll could reach 150,000 people.
In an interview on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled Birx about the discrepancy.
“A month ago, both you and President Trump were talking about 60,000 COVID-19 deaths,” Fox News host Chris Wallace noted. “Early this week, we’re going to reach 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus and those models you’re citing now talk about close to 150,000 deaths by August.”
“What happened, doctor?” he asked.
Birx deflected the question by pointing to a model that said the United States could see over 2 million deaths if no action was taken to combat the pandemic.
“Those are the figures that we continue to stand by in this first wave,” she insisted. “And understanding how to prevent future hospitalizations and future deaths is really what we’re focused on every single day.”
“A month ago, you were saying we were going to come down on the low end of the model,” Wallace pressed, “from a hundred to two hundred thousand to 60,000.”
“In this last month, did you underestimate the strength of the virus?” he wondered. “Did we reopen too soon? Did we reopen without sufficient restrictions?”
“What I was saying in that briefing is what that model was showing,” Birx said before noting that U.S. has a lower mortality rate than some European countries.
Birx also advised Americans to enjoy Memorial Day weekend safely.
“I’m very concerned when people go out and don’t maintain social distancing,” she explained. “We now have scientific evidence of how far droplets go when we speak… We also know that it’s important that we have masks on if we’re less than six feet and that we have to maintain that six feet distance.”
“There are super spreader events when people come together,” the doctor added.
“This crowd of people at beaches this weekend, is that a super spreader event?” Wallace asked.
“We want you to be outside,” Birx replied. “We know that there are ways you can play tennis with marked balls so you’re not touching each others’ balls. We know there’s a way to play golf and social distance.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Reclaiming ‘freedom’ in the age of coronavirus: Don’t allow Trump and the right to claim it
There is a primordial American tradition going back to the Founders of being freedom-obsessed, even though we are a country founded on slavery and genocide, being freedom-obsessed to the point that we're always so afraid of the government coming for us that we're blind to other types of threats, whether it's a virus, whether it's bank malfeasance, climate change, what have you.
2020 Election
GOP sees president’s ‘re-election less certain’ now that voters have seen the real Trump: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump, who had hoped to run a campaign on a strong economy before his botching of the coronavirus pandemic led to almost 40 million job losses, is now looking at running a campaign similar to 2016 that was described as "disruptive."
The Post notes, "Trump’s moves in recent days make clear that the president has decided to revive the disruptive themes of his 2016 bid, aimed at branding his opponent as a corrupt member of the Washington establishment and himself as an insurgent problem-solver. It’s a message that often has seemed incongruent with the present reality as Trump leads the federal government’s response to the worst crisis in a generation," however, "Trump’s reluctance to recalibrate his political tactics even as the country faces twin health and economic crises could be the gamble that determines his fate in an election less than six months away, according to campaign officials, strategists and pollsters on both sides of the aisle. The approach also stands as a test of whether running again as a disrupter can work in a time of already profound disruption."
2020 Election
Joe Scarborough calls out ‘unmoored’ Trump over his Saturday night flurry of tweets smearing his critics
A very somber Joe Scarborough, in a rare Sunday morning appearance on MSNBC, called out Donald Trump for his ugly Twitter attacks on his critics, saying the president is causing some to believe he has become "unmoored" by the pressure of the job.
During a special pandemic edition of "Morning Joe," the MSNBC host skipped over the personal attacks the president made against him on Saturday -- accusing him of murder -- to talk about Trump's demeanor as the death toll from the pandemic crisis hits 100,000.