Chuck Todd repeatedly allows Trump adviser Peter Navarro to call pandemic the ‘China virus’

When Todd wondered why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had not held a briefing in over a month, Navarro pivoted to attack China.
“The fact of the matter is, and what President Trump realized early on, is that if you lock people down, you may save lives directly from the China virus, but you indirectly are going to kill a lot more people,” Navarro opined. “So if you contrast like this complete lockdown where some of the people in the medical community want to just run and hide until the virus is extinguished, that’s not going to not only take a huge toll on the American economy, it’s going to kill many more people than the virus, the China virus, ever would.”
Instead of noting that there is no such thing as “the China virus,” Todd moved on to the next question.
Sen. Bernie Sanders was among critics outraged that the fossil fuel industry is using tax breaks in the CARES Act meant to help businesses keep workers employed to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes—and then delivering that money to executives.
"Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives," Sanders tweeted sarcastically Friday.
Coronavirus has killed more than 85,000 people. Some 36 million workers have lost their jobs. Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives. https://t.co/4sj6gT53f9
ABC's "This Week " host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday morning after the White House official stated the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a billion dollars from the Chinese.
Speaking to the ABC host from the lawn in front of the White House, Navarro stated, "Joe Biden has forty years of sucking up to the Chinese, including 8 years as vice president. We already know about the billion dollars that his son took from the Chinese."
"That's just not a fact," the ABC host cut in as Navarro shrugged and smirked. "That is not factual. That is just not a fact. He did not take in a billion dollars."
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday admitted that the Trump administration's so-called "Warp Speed" vaccine effort could produce hundreds of millions of doses that are neither safe nor effective.
Azar made the remarks during an appearance on Face the Nation with host Margaret Brennan.
"Is the pledge 300 million Americans will be able to get a shot in their arm by the end of the year?" Brennan asked.
"That's a goal," Azar explained. "What happened is these drug companies and vaccine makers said it's all going to take this amount of time because they're using their traditional approaches."