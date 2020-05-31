Cincinnati sheriff deputies replace American flag at the Justice Center with ‘thin-blue-line’ flag

Cincinnati police were filmed replacing the American flag that hangs over the Justice Center in Ohio’s third-largest city. They then replaced it with the thin-blue-line flag, that was created to advocate for law-enforcement during Black Lives Matter Protests.

During the Charlottesville, Virginia riots, right-wing and white supremacist activists carried the thin-blue-line flag along with the Confederate flag to speak out against Black Lives Matter.

While the flag may have been created in support of law enforcement, it has been adopted by white supremacists and taken on a darker meaning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that they put the thin-blue-line flag up only after the American flag was “stolen.”

Our American Flag was stolen during the Vandalism of the Justice Center. The Thin Blue Line was raised by our deputies to honor the CPD Officer who was shot. The flag has been removed and we will replace it with the American Flag in the morning. @ChrisSeelbach — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office-Sheriff Jim Neil (@hcso_org) June 1, 2020

The thin-blue-line flag was ultimately removed.

