Quantcast
Connect with us

Cincinnati sheriff deputies replace American flag at the Justice Center with ‘thin-blue-line’ flag

Published

1 min ago

on

Cincinnati police were filmed replacing the American flag that hangs over the Justice Center in Ohio’s third-largest city. They then replaced it with the thin-blue-line flag, that was created to advocate for law-enforcement during Black Lives Matter Protests.

During the Charlottesville, Virginia riots, right-wing and white supremacist activists carried the thin-blue-line flag along with the Confederate flag to speak out against Black Lives Matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the flag may have been created in support of law enforcement, it has been adopted by white supremacists and taken on a darker meaning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that they put the thin-blue-line flag up only after the American flag was “stolen.”

The thin-blue-line flag was ultimately removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: DC protesters turn over ‘agitator’ to police — then the agitators try to start a fight with cops

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Protesters in Washington, D.C. were captured on video handing over an agitator to police, while other agitators in paintball tactical gear appeared to try and start fights with police.

Former FBI assistant director of counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, revealed that his former colleagues and law enforcement he knows recognize that far-right agitators are attempting to start significant conflicts between police and protesters.

"There is a minimal presence of Antifa, but a far more disturbing presence of right-wing race-based hate groups, such as the Boogaloo Boys who think there will be a race-based civil war coming," he said on MSNBC.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump could use Antifa conspiracy theories to ‘investigate his political opponents’: Ex-FBI assistant director

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

According to former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, there are far more white supremacists and anti-government agitators infiltrating the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests than Antifa. He fears Trump will use Antifa as an excuse to investigate his political opponents.

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday evening, Figliuzzi told host Brian Williams that his sources in law enforcement are telling him that President Donald Trump doesn't have his facts straight on Antifa.

"We're seeing components of legitimate frustrated protesters responding to Mr. Floyd's demise and others," explained Figliuzzi. "Then we are seeing people who are exploiting this for their own purposes, and some of them are more than just opportunistic criminals. Some of them are organized, and some of them have diverse agendas but are coming together to wreak havoc. And I think what we need to pay attention to here is what we have evidence of, what we don't have evidence of, and what we're hearing from the White House and the attorney general."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump criticized as ‘most cowardly tough guy’ for Twitterstorm while being rushed to protective underground bunker

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Twitter couldn't help but notice that President Donald Trump was talking tough while hiding in his underground bunker.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump was rushed to the underground bunker that has only been used during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when passenger planes were headed to Washington, D.C. Trump, by contrast, didn't experience a terrorist threat, a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House complex, which is blocked off by several fences and surrounded by Secret Service and police.

It was something that many noticed contrasted with former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent Sunday listening to the concerns from protesters on the streets of his hometown.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image