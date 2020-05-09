‘Closing down forever’: German messages from end of WWII revealed
Britain’s spy agency has revealed the last messages from a German military communications network that were intercepted during World War II at Bletchley Park, the mansion house where Nazi codes were cracked.
The secret messages, sent on May 7, 1945, were made public for the first time on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.
“British troops entered Cuxhaven at 1400 on 6 May — from now on all radio traffic will cease — wishing you all the best. Lt Kunkel,” said the first recorded note.
“Closing down forever — all the best — goodbye,” said the second that immediately followed.
They were sent as the Allies were closing in on Cuxhaven, a town on the northern coast of Germany, where the once-vast “German Brown” communications network had retreated to.
Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) released the messages, saying they showed how the Bletchley Park codebreakers had carried on working in the dying days of the conflict.
The codebreakers at Bletchley Park in central England are famous for having helped break the Germans’ Enigma code during World War II — as portrayed in the Oscar-winning 2014 film “The Imitation Game”, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
© 2020 AFP
Fears of Bolsonaro’s threat to Amazon realized as new data shows Rainforest destruction up 55%
"Bolsonaro is not only turning a blind eye as land grabbers, illegal loggers, and miners continue to plunder Indigenous territories during the pandemic, he plans to make things easier for them."\
Greenpeace on Friday warned of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's attacks on environmental law in his country as new data showed that deforestation has "skyrocketed" in the Amazon rainforest this year, particularly in Indigenous territories.
2020 Election
Trump is a desperate and dangerous man — as the virus he once had contempt for has him trapped
Imagine you're dreaming, and it's a really, really bad dream. It's night, and something is chasing you down a dark street. You're running and running and running, trying to get away. All the windows are dark. No lights are on in any of the houses and apartments along the street. You bang on doors, but no one answers. You try the door handles, but the doors are all locked. When you cry out for help, no words come out of your mouth. No one can hear you. You keep running and running and running…
This article first appeared in Salon.
Breaking Banner
‘Irreparable harm’: Trump asks Supreme Court to block order requiring release of secret Mueller grand jury evidence
The Trump administration has filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to block a lower court's order requiring the release of secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump and Russia. The DOJ is arguing it will suffer "irreparable harm" if the high court does not grant its request to not be forced to hand the material over to Congress.