CNN accuses Trump of wimping out after he holds press briefing – but takes no questions

Published

1 min ago

on

After President Trump ignored the unrest in Minneapolis during a press conference this Friday, CNN’s Jim Acosta said Trump chose to “punt” on the issue because he knew he’d face tough questioning over his attempt to “clean up” a previous tweet where he seemingly called for violence against rioters.

Acosta said that the press conference would have been a “perfect opportunity for the President of the United States to comment on something of the magnitude of what we’re seeing right now in Minneapolis, and he just completely punted on that.”

According to Acosta, Trump’s claim that he wasn’t calling for the military to open fire on protesters is a “difficult pill to swallow,” adding that he suspects Trump “just knew that cleanup was not going to cut it, and that these reporters gathered in this Rose Garden were going to ask him this question.”

“He is a president at time, as we know, who likes to light the match, set the fire, and then run away from the flames, and that’s essentially what he did in the Rose Garden just a few moments ago.”

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Stunning’: Trump slammed after giving speech that didn’t mention Minneapolis or George Floyd once

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, after three nights of national protests against the police killing of George Floyd and violence in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver remarks.

However, he did not once mention George Floyd or Minneapolis. Instead, he spent several minutes attacking China and reiterating that he will be pulling support from the World Health Organization for their China policy.

Commenters on social media were shocked and angry.

Did he really start his press conference without a statement about Minnesota?

Derek Chauvin charged with third-degree murder in death of George Floyd

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A Minneapolis policeman accused of killing unarmed African-American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was taken into custody Friday and charged with third-degree murder, officials said.

Derek Chauvin is one of four officers who were fired shortly after an explosive video emerged showing a handcuffed Floyd lying on the street as an officer identified as Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for at least five minutes on Monday.

The death of the 46-year-old Floyd has sparked days of sometimes violent demonstrations in Minneapolis and other US cities over police brutality against African-Americans.

Trump pulls US out of World Health Organization – claims China controls critical international group

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.

Trump says China "broke their word to the world on ensuring the autonomy of Hong Kong." Says "the Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations." Blames China for covering up "Wuhan virus." (He previously praised their "transparency.")

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 29, 2020

