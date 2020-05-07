Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN busts new press secretary for past criticism of Trump — she even called him a ‘sideshow’

Published

9 mins ago

on

While President Trump’s newly-minted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is known to be a die-hard loyalist, comments she made in 2015 have reemerged, showing that she wasn’t always in Trump’s corner.

According to a report from CNN, McEnany criticized statements Trump made while announcing his campaign, where he said Mexico was sending “rapists” and drugs and crime to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don’t like what Donald Trump said,” she said on CNN in late June 2015, McEnanyn then went on to compare Trump’s remarks to comments about Jewish people made by the Rev. Al Sharpton in the 1990s.

“Donald Trump has shown himself to be a showman, I don’t think he is a serious candidate,” she added. “I think it is a sideshow. It’s not within the mainstream of the candidates.”

Read the full report over at CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN busts new press secretary for past criticism of Trump — she even called him as a ‘sideshow’

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

While President Trump's newly-minted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is known to be a die-hard loyalist, comments she made in 2015 have reemerged, showing that she wasn't always in Trump's corner.

According to a report from CNN, McEnany criticized statements Trump made while announcing his campaign, where he said Mexico was sending "rapists" and drugs and crime to the country.

"To me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don't like what Donald Trump said," she said on CNN in late June 2015, McEnanyn then went on to compare Trump's remarks to comments about Jewish people made by the Rev. Al Sharpton in the 1990s.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former FBI deputy Andy McCabe disputes Bill Barr’s case to save Michael Flynn as ‘considerable national security risk’

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Part of the Justice Department's case to dismiss the charges against former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn was the idea that the FBI could have simply read the transcript of Flynn's call with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak

Attorney General Bill Barr's team argues there was no "justification or need to interview" Flynn about his recollections of the call. That's where Flynn lied, but the DOJ said the lies weren't "material."

Former deputy director of the FBI, Andy McCabe, released a statement disputing the DOJ's new position.

"[DOJ's] position that the FBI had no reason to interview Mr. Flynn pursuant to its counterintelligence investigation is patently false, and ignores the considerable national security risk his contacts raised," McCabe said, according to CBS News reporter Steve Portnoy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We still don’t know why Trump told Flynn to lie about sanctions’ and ‘cover up the channel to Russia’: Ex-CIA chief of staff

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash appeared on MSNBC Thursday to discuss the recent report that Attorney General Bill Barr helped let Michael Flynn off after pleading guilty for lying to the FBI. One thing he said is still being lost is why Flynn lied to begin with.

"In Bill Barr, the president's found his easy mark and Barr folds very easily," said Bash. "And we've known that for a long time -- that's probably why he got the job because he committed to do that when he signed up for this. But moreover, what you've seen is the president increasingly tightening the pressure, insisting that the coverup of Flynn's conversations with Russia -- and that's what this was, a coverup, lies to cover up Flynn's conversations with Russia that that was fine with Trump. To go back to the initial point, we've never yet been told not just what the lies were or the conditions of the lie but why. Why did Mike Flynn feel a need to mislead the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of investigation? What was he covering up that Donald Trump told him to do?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image