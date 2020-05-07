CNN busts new press secretary for past criticism of Trump — she even called him a ‘sideshow’

While President Trump’s newly-minted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is known to be a die-hard loyalist, comments she made in 2015 have reemerged, showing that she wasn’t always in Trump’s corner.

According to a report from CNN, McEnany criticized statements Trump made while announcing his campaign, where he said Mexico was sending “rapists” and drugs and crime to the country.

“To me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don’t like what Donald Trump said,” she said on CNN in late June 2015, McEnanyn then went on to compare Trump’s remarks to comments about Jewish people made by the Rev. Al Sharpton in the 1990s.

“Donald Trump has shown himself to be a showman, I don’t think he is a serious candidate,” she added. “I think it is a sideshow. It’s not within the mainstream of the candidates.”

