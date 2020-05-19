CNN’s Berman exposes the real reason Trump claimed to take unproven COVID-19 drugs
President Donald Trump’s claims about taking anti-malarial drug hyroxychloroquine to ward off contracting the novel coronavirus drew a mixture of skepticism and scorn on a CNN panel Tuesday morning.
Co-host John Berman seemed visibly annoyed after watching a clip of Trump boasting about taking the drug, which has been linked to heart failure in some patients.
“This is not a game,” Berman said. “90,000 Americans have died, and this is just dumb. He just wasted another day where he could have been doing something to help the American people to keep that number down, and instead, he’s preening and bragging about taking a drug that science so far has shown shows no benefits.”
Dr. Carlos Del Rio, an epidemiologist at the Emory University School of Medicine, tried to speculate about why Trump would want to take this drug but nonetheless came away baffled.
“The president must have had pretty significant exposure to COVID and that’s made him decide to do this,” he said. “But I don’t know why he’s decided to take hydroxychloroquine, which we know doesn’t work, versus wearing a mask.”
“It’s about owning the libs,” Berman replied. “He’s taking a drug and preening about it just to own the liberals in his mind, and I don’t think it’s doing a single thing to save a single life.”
Pelosi: Trump is at grave risk taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s old and ‘morbidly obese’
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she believes President Donald Trump's decision to take hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for his health, given his age and weight.
"He's out president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group," said Pelosi. "Morbidly obese, they say."
Trump has consistently claimed he is in good health and weight range, and has notes from his doctors to that effect, but these have expressed constant skepticism from the public.
Sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s killer Snapchatted his dead body — because she’s a ‘huge fan of true crime’: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lindsey McMichael, the sister and daughter of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, posted pictures of his dead body on Snapchat — reportedly because she is a "huge fan of true crime."
According to the report, Lindsey, 30 years old, disputed this characterization to The Sun, saying, “It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened.’" She acknowledged that, "It was absolutely poor judgment.”