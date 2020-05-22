CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for church threats: He wants to ‘distract you with the ugliest things’
On CNN Friday, Chris Cuomo excoriated President Donald Trump for his threat to force states to lift orders restricting church gatherings.
“Forget about whether or not he has the right,” said Cuomo. “Is his saying it right there, even right to do? When is the last time you saw him coming out of services, by the way? Why is it so important to him now? I wonder if it has anything to do with the politics of division.”
“Basic questions, what would have kept places of worship closed?” continued Cuomo. “If you’re Catholic, heard it from the churches themselves. We got to find out safest way to do it. They discouraged us from coming early on and encouraged teleservices. Why? Because that’s the safest way to worship. This president seized on an opportunity to wrap himself in cloak of righteousness. It’s familiar territory for a man who once told me he gets audited so much maybe because he’s such a Christian.”
“So rather than of staying and answer questions, he left it to Kayleigh ‘I shall never tell a lie’ McEnany to paint any who question this situation as anti-God,” continued Cuomo, playing a clip of the exchange. “See the game they’re playing? Don’t want to focus on what they need to do, but distract you with ugliest things. Accusing people who ask about safety to be anti-God, want churches closed? Is that where we are now? Here are the facts: Trump can’t order churches open … true faith is in one another to keep ourselves and others safe. He didn’t put the rules to keep people safe and he doesn’t get to decide when to lift them. Period.”
Watch below:
Law enforcement worried attacks on retail employees who enforce masks will ‘escalate’: CNN
On Friday, CNN reporter Brian Todd said law enforcement is fearful that the recent string of assaults and killings of workers trying to enforce public health guidelines on wearing masks will only get worse.
"Tension, confrontation, and violence seem to be escalated in recent weeks as businesses open up and customers brush back on the rules requiring face masks," said Todd. "Some people have said they have a right not to wear one and many people have been confused because so many jurisdictions have different ordinances about masks. But health experts are unequivocal about why they're important."
Trump’s claim Dem governors don’t ‘respect’ churches slapped aside by NYC’s Cardinal Dolan
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning to explain how New York area Catholic churches are planning to reinstitute religious services in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Timothy Dola brushed aside accusations from Donald Trump that Democratic governors are hindering the free exercise of religion.
After talking about wanting to get Catholic masses back on track in an age of social distancing, host Alisyn Camerota asked about Trump's claims about government interference.
"President Trump said yesterday that churches are not being treated with respect by Democratic governors. Has that been your experience?" host Camerota asked.