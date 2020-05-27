CNN’s John King astonished Trump keeps tweeting things that would get anyone else ‘fired in a snap’
CNN’s John King on Wednesday expressed shock that no one has been able to convince President Donald Trump to stop tweeting unfounded conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a staffer 20 years ago.
During an interview with David Gergen, King said it was particularly jarring to see Trump, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 100,000 Americans, to be tweeting things that “if I tweeted them, we would be fired in a snap.”
Gergen then looked back at how past presidents have handled tragedies, and he said Trump pales in comparison to all of them.
“This should be a week of national mourning, to have 100,000 deaths, the number we’ll reach in the next two or three days, and the country is saddened by that,” he said. “Traditionally, presidents bring us together for occasions like this. They brought comfort, they met privately with the families of the victims and cheered people up… and here now, we have completely the opposite. It’s very, very sad.”
King then said he was amazed that no one in the White House could at least convince the president that tweeting unhinged murder conspiracy theories at a time of mass suffering would be bad for his reelection prospects.
“The question is why can’t anybody stop him, in the sense that we’re also in an election year?” he asked.
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s John King astonished Trump keeps tweeting things that would get anyone else ‘fired in a snap’
CNN's John King on Wednesday expressed shock that no one has been able to convince President Donald Trump to stop tweeting unfounded conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a staffer 20 years ago.
During an interview with David Gergen, King said it was particularly jarring to see Trump, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 100,000 Americans, to be tweeting things that "if I tweeted them, we would be fired in a snap."
Gergen then looked back at how past presidents have handled tragedies, and he said Trump pales in comparison to all of them.
"This should be a week of national mourning, to have 100,000 deaths, the number we'll reach in the next two or three days, and the country is saddened by that," he said. "Traditionally, presidents bring us together for occasions like this. They brought comfort, they met privately with the families of the victims and cheered people up... and here now, we have completely the opposite. It's very, very sad."
CNN
‘Tempting fate and asking for trouble’: Dr. Fauci rips Ozark pool partiers for blowing off pandemic safety
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed the large crowds that gathered for a now-infamous pool party in Missouri over the weekend for blowing off social distancing guidelines.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Fauci was asked what he made of the people who were captured on video partying without keeping any distance or wearing any face masks.
"When you have situations in which you see that type of crowding, with no masks and people interacting, that's not prudent and that's inviting a situation that could get out of control," Fauci said. "So I keep -- when I get an opportunity to plead with people, understanding you do want to gradually do this, but don't start leapfrogging over the recommendations and guidelines because that's tempting fate and asking for trouble."
CNN
CNN’s Acosta breaks down history of Trump’s lies about voter fraud: ‘He has a problem accepting the truth’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the history of President Donald Trump's false claims about voter fraud, leading up to the one that got him fact-checked by Twitter.
"The president was lashing out on Twitter just a few moments ago, saying he is not going to stand for Twitter, as he describes it, 'interfering in the 2020 election,'" said Acosta. "This has been going on for some time now. This is one of the president's oldest lies," said Acosta. "It goes all the way back to the 2016 campaign. He explained that the reason why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton was because of undocumented immigrants voting in the 2016 election."