CNN’s John King astonished Trump keeps tweeting things that would get anyone else ‘fired in a snap’

CNN’s John King on Wednesday expressed shock that no one has been able to convince President Donald Trump to stop tweeting unfounded conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a staffer 20 years ago.

During an interview with David Gergen, King said it was particularly jarring to see Trump, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 100,000 Americans, to be tweeting things that “if I tweeted them, we would be fired in a snap.”

Gergen then looked back at how past presidents have handled tragedies, and he said Trump pales in comparison to all of them.

“This should be a week of national mourning, to have 100,000 deaths, the number we’ll reach in the next two or three days, and the country is saddened by that,” he said. “Traditionally, presidents bring us together for occasions like this. They brought comfort, they met privately with the families of the victims and cheered people up… and here now, we have completely the opposite. It’s very, very sad.”

King then said he was amazed that no one in the White House could at least convince the president that tweeting unhinged murder conspiracy theories at a time of mass suffering would be bad for his reelection prospects.

“The question is why can’t anybody stop him, in the sense that we’re also in an election year?” he asked.

Watch the video below.