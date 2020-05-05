CNN’s Sanjay Gupta demolishes Republicans for saying we need to ‘sacrifice’ people to COVID-19

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday flattened former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for saying that hundreds of thousands more Americans will need to be sacrificed to the coronavirus to preserve the American way of life.

After watching a video of Christie saying that Americans will have to be sacrificed like they were during World War II to protect the “American way of life,” Gupta said this comparison was way off base.

“It is not really the binary sort of terms that Chris Christie and others have made — either you do this now or you’re going to tank the country,” Gupta explained. “Everybody wants things to be open, but there is a safer way to do this.”

After explaining how other countries have managed to stop the spread of the virus without completely destroying their economies, Gupta explained why the World War II analogy doesn’t hold water.

“World War II, you know, I don’t know if it is a great metaphor here,” he said. “Sacrifice is important, we’re all sacrificing in some ways. But am I going to sacrifice on behalf of people I don’t even know by going out and doing risky things? That’s the difference here — this is a contagious virus!”

