CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams Trump for throwing his own task force’s health guidelines ‘out the window’

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into President Donald Trump for disregarding the task force’s own guidelines on when coronavirus lockdowns could be safely lifted.

“10,000 deaths is the approximated cost of reopening as of now,” said Chris Cuomo. “Have you ever seen America make a choice like this before?”

“No, I don’t think most people alive today have ever seen America make a choice like this,” said Gupta. “I hate to say it, Chris, but these numbers, these models are all over the place. That might even be low. When we saw the numbers sort of jump up in this particular model, they went to 134,000 or something like that, and that was not even taking into account all the states that are opening. We know more people are going to get infected as a result of this reopening and more people are going to probably need to be hospitalized and obviously, sadly, more people will die.”

“You know, Dr. Fauci and the task force have been consistent on this all along,” said Gupta. “We have these criteria. They’re not perfect. No matter when you open, there will be new infections. But here’s how to do it as safely as possible. Those really seem to have been almost completely thrown out of the window at this point. It’s baffling, Chris.”

