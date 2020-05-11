CNN’s Wolf Blitzer slams Trump’s ‘outrageous’ insistence Obama committed an unspecified crime

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” anchor Wolf Blitzer laid into President Donald Trump for insisting that former President Barack Obama had committed a crime, and then refusing to explain what the crime was in response to questions from the White House press pool.

“He’s accusing his immediate predecessor in the White House, former President Barack Obama, of committing ‘the greatest crime,’ and then when a journalist asks what crime, what exact crime did President Obama commit, the president wouldn’t answer,” said Blitzer. “‘Oh, you know,’ he said, ‘You know the crime.’ I’m just looking at my notes, he said, ‘You know the crime.’

“Well, we don’t know the crime,” said Blitzer. “The president may think there may have been a crime, but he refused to say what the crime was and just said, see what happens in the coming weeks down the road. That was pretty outrageous.”

