Colbert ridicules Trump for refusing to wear a mask — ‘but he’ll take a drug whose side effects include death’

Published

1 min ago

on

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but mock President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus, but he is more than willing to take a pill that could kill him.

Studies revealed this week that wearing a mask can reduce transmission of the coronavirus by 75 percent. While it isn’t known the degree to which hydroxychloroquine can prevent the virus, the president has been taking it anyway.

“Great studies came out of Italy on hydroxy– you know what I’m talking about, right? Right?” Trump asked those attending his cabinet meeting.

Using his Trump voice, Colbert mimicked the president: “You know what I’m talking about, right? Right? Because I sure don’t. Everything’s been a blur since I started taking the hydromychamomille– you know what I’m talking about, right? Hydroxy-clamatohaminahamina.”

Trump said he doesn’t have the virus, but after coming in contact with so many people with the virus, he decided to demand the drug.

“So he’s unwilling to wear a mask, but he will take a drug whose side effects include serious heart conditions, including death. Now, I’m no cardiologist, but death seems like a pretty serious heart condition.”

“And those aren’t hydroxychloroquine’s only side effects,” he continued. “According to the Mayo Clinic, they also include– and I’m not making any of these up — blistering, peeling; loosening of the skin; feeling that others can hear your thoughts; feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there; unusual behavior, and unusual facial expressions. Oh, no! We’re too late!”

Colbert then flashed a photo of Trump on the screen, making a bizarre face with loose skin depicting unusual behavior.

See the hilarious video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

White House finally responds to questions about fewer deaths if Trump had acted sooner — they blamed China

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Reporters asked President Donald Trump Wednesday if he had seen the data saying that 36,000 Americans would not have died if he had acted just one week earlier in March. Trump responded to the question by attacking CBS reporter Weija Jiang and calling it "fake news."

Upon further reflection, the White House eventually responded to the alleged "fake news," though they still dodged their role in the slow response to the pandemic.

"What would have saved life is if China had been transparent and the World Health Organization had fulfilled its mission. What did save American lives is the bold leadership of President Trump, including the early travel restrictions when we had no idea the true level of asymptotic spread and the greatest mobilization of the private sector since World War II to deliver critical supplies to states in need and ramp up testing across the country that has placed us on a responsible path to reopen our country."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A world redrawn: Legendary photographer captures the way that coronavirus creating a ‘genocide’ threat in the Amazon

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Legendary photographer Sebastiao Salgado has warned of a "genocide" of the Amazon's indigenous peoples if the Brazilian government does not do more to protect them from the coronavirus.

The country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro -- who has dismissed the virus as a "little flu" -- has long been accused of encouraging loggers and farmers to invade indigenous reserves and of dismantling government agencies set up to protect them.

Brazilian-born Salgado, who shot to fame with his almost biblical images of gold miners in the Amazon, told AFP that "there was a huge risk of a real catastrophe".

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Korean football club get record fine over fully clothed sex dolls in stands

Published

52 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

South Korea's FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had "deeply humiliated women fans".

With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday's game.

The incident made headlines around the world.

After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul's claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it "could have easily recognised their use using common sense and experience".

Continue Reading
 
 
