College official declares victory over pro-Trump city councilwoman in California recall election

Voters in the city of Santa Ana, California, have apparently recalled Councilwoman Cecilia Iglesias and replaced her with Nelida Mendoza, who is a community college official.

Iglesias, who is a Republican and an immigrant from El Salvador, is a Trump supporter who many accused of favoring the President’s policies of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to The Orange County Register, Iglesias has repeatedly denied that she supports family separation and says she supports immigration reform.

In a post on Facebook declaring herself the winner, Mendoza said that Santa Ana voters “wanted a candidate who is honest, dedicated, and conscientious of their needs.”

“Well–they got one!” she wrote. “Thank you Santa Ana for your vote of confidence. You said you want a candidate who is experienced and has proven leadership to get us through hard times? Well, you have one! Thank you! Let’s get started in addressing issues that are important in your communities.”

