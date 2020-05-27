Quantcast
Connect with us

Colorado GOP lawmaker rages against pandemic bill: ‘I go to Walmart and I don’t wipe down that cart’

Published

1 min ago

on

Colorado state Sen. Vicki Marble (R) on Wednesday lashed out against a pandemic safety bill that would allow legislators to participate remotely.

In a speech on the Colorado Senate floor, Marble explained that she is opposing the measure even though health conditions prevent her from wearing a mask.

“To be an elected representative of the people means making sacrifices, huge sacrifices,” Marble opined. “I feel that over the last 10 weeks our representative government has been shoved to the wayside and it’s more of a dictatorship — but it’s for the safety of the people so we let it go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s really funny is all the precautions we see around here,” she said, referring to the state capitol. “Greater than anywhere else in the state! Greater than Walmart, believe it or not.”

According to Marble, “All these precautions, all the masks, all the spacing at the desks, all of these plexiglass partitions for perception so we can all feel safe. But we all really know it really doesn’t help.”

“Who are you kidding? Honestly, who are you kidding?” she asked before explaining how she shops at Walmart.

“I feel safer here than I feel anywhere,” Marble said. “And you know what? I go to Walmart. And you know what? I don’t wipe down that cart every time I take it out. I put my hands on, shove it through and I’m going shoulder with people in the aisles even though Walmart has taken precautions to say you go this way down that aisle and that way down that aisle.”

“People just aren’t ready to accept that,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from the Colorado Senate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The startling difference between the Minneapolis BLM protest and anti-lockdown protests

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

On Memorial Day, four Minneapolis police officers killed a black man named George Floyd. In a video taken by a bystander, one can hear Floyd, who is on the ground and not resisting as an officer named Derek Chauvin kneels on his neck, pleading for his life, saying, "I can't breathe" and moaning in pain. (Chauvin was involved in at least two previous police shootings of civilians.) Onlookers can also be heard begging the police not to kill Floyd, while another cop named Tou Thao just glares at them, indifferent to the gathered crowd's increasing panic. As the cops take Floyd's unconscious body away, one man can be heard yelling, "You just really killed that man, bro."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hammer-wielding Trump supporter threatens Latino couple: ‘You Mexicans — go back your country!’

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A hammer-wielding supporter of President Donald Trump threatened a Latino couple while shopping in Houston.

Constance Lynn Bono was arrested Sunday after she confronted Arturo Corovez and his wife, Dr. Lia Franco, apparently mistaking the Ecuador natives as Mexican, and screamed bigoted threats at them, reported KPRC-TV.

Franco has been treating coronavirus patients in New Orleans, where the couple now live, while she finishes her medical residency, but decided to visit Texas for a break over Memorial Day weekend.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien: Trump’s actions are ‘abnormal’ — but the NYT won’t call him out

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

In an interview with The Daily Beast published this Wednesday, former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien spoke about her new podcast Murder on the Towpath, a new true-crime miniseries that’s now available on Luminary. During the interview, the Beast's Marlow Stern asked her about how she became someone who uses Twitter to take the media to task on how it covers Trump.

"I think we’re in an interesting time, and political media is—often—having a bad moment," O'Brien said. "And that’s because they don’t know how to handle a president who is a compulsive liar. I think we’re up to 18,000 verified lies, and they don’t know what to do with that, because there are these unwritten rules about how you handle the presidency."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image