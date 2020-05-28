‘Someone shot into the rally’ protesting Floyd killing at Colorado capitol: lawmaker
On Thursday, a Colorado state representative reported being shot at while at a rally at the state capitol in Denver protesting the police killing of George Floyd.
According to Rep. Leslie Herod, she is unhurt from the incident.
We just got shot at. Capitol.
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) May 28, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
I’m ok. Someone shot into the rally.
— Leslie Herod (@leslieherod) May 28, 2020
Spokesman for Colorado House Democrats: “There were shots fired in the vicinity of the Capitol. State Patrol ushered protestors inside to get them to a safer place.” The protestors he’s referring to had gathered at the Capitol late this afternoon to rally against police violence.
— Alex Burness (@alex_burness) May 28, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: