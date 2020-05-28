‘Someone shot into the rally’ protesting Floyd killing at Colorado capitol: lawmaker

The mayor of Minneapolis put the city's protests of police in historical context during a Thursday evening appearance on MSNBC.

Mayor Jacob Frey was interviewed by the host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" as the city braces for another night of protests against the lack of arrests in the killing of George Floyd.

"Before we get going, I did want to address things after what transpired last night, and I have a very simple message for residents and community members within our city: we need peace. If you are feeling anger or sadness, I get it, it is not only understandable, it is righteous. But we cannot allow that anger and sadness to so negatively impact our communities, we can't be looting some of the community institutions that we need the most right now, especially during a pandemic," Frey said.