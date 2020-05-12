Congress presses Trump for answers on botched Venezuela ‘invasion’
The head of a US congressional committee said Tuesday he was asking President Donald Trump’s administration for explanations over a mysterious botched “invasion” of Venezuela in which two Americans were arrested.
“Congress needs answers, and we need them now,” said Eliot Engel, a Democrat who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“We need to know if US laws were broken by American citizens and companies and whether any element of the US government was aware of what was taking place,” he said on Twitter.
Referring to the television spy, Engel said the raid sounded like “a bad Jack Ryan episode” and complained that the State Department had ignored his request for a briefing.
President Nicolas Maduro, a leftist whom the United States has been seeking to oust for more than a year, last week announced the military had thwarted a beachfront invasion in which eight people allegedly died and showed the passports of two US citizens said to be arrested.
Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly dismissed any US role in the episode, but the head of a private security firm in Florida said openly that his mercenaries were working on the ground in Venezuela to remove Maduro.
Two advisors to opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president by the United States and some 60 other countries, on Monday resigned after being accused by Maduro of links to the mercenaries.
“We need information on each and every one of the private security contractors that held meetings in the US related to a potential raid in Venezuela, and we need to know if the Trump administration was aware of these interactions,” Engel said.
While Democrats in Congress have clashed on a broad set of issues with Trump, they overwhelmingly oppose Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was widely seen as fraudulent and who oversees a crippled economy from which millions of people have fled.
“Anything that further delays a democratic transition is truly heartbreaking for the Venezuelan people,” Engel said.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
John Roberts knows Trump can’t be ‘completely immune’ from investigation: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin
On CNN Tuesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin examined the Supreme Court arguments over President Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records — and focused in on Chief Justice John Roberts.
"Chief Justice Roberts, who will be a swing vote here, he seemed to recognize that the president could not be completely immune from any sort of scrutiny from Congress or, in the second case, from a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney," said Toobin. "But the question is, what is the standard? What kind of subpoenas are allowed? Can the Congress, can the district attorney go into anything, or what are the limits?"
Breaking Banner
Documents marked ‘not for distribution’ reveal Georgia is unprepared for COVID-19 surge
As Georgia becomes one of the first states to reopen its economy, leaked documents show that there may not be enough hospital beds in the state to handle a potential resurgence of coronavirus, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity.
"A slide prepared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for an interagency briefing last week said Georgia’s intensive care unit beds were 79 percent full on May 6, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the report states.
The news comes as the Trump administration gears up to reopen the U.S. economy.
Breaking Banner
Philadelphia Inquirer demands the mayor apologize for police bombing of the city in 1985
The city of brotherly continues to struggle with the legacy of a bombing by police in 1985.
"35 years ago Philadelphia dropped a bomb on MOVE and abandoned a neighborhood. Time to say ‘Sorry," The Philadelphia Inquirer headlined a new editorial.
"Former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode has called on the city of Philadelphia — in an oped published by The Guardian — to issue a formal apology Wednesday, the 35th anniversary of the day his administration dropped a bomb on a group of citizens," the newspaper noted. "The action claimed the lives of six adults and five children and burned a neighborhood to the ground."