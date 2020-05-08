Quantcast
Congress to 'name and shame' big companies that took stimulus funds meant for small-businesses: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

On Friday, Politico reported that the new House committee tasked with investigating coronavirus issues intends to “name and shame” major corporations that took loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus program intended for small businesses.

“The 12-member committee, which Republicans reluctantly joined Thursday after musing about a boycott, has identified five large public companies that nevertheless applied for and accepted small-business loans meant to aid those struggling to survive amid the pandemic,” reported Kyle Cheney. “And the lawmakers are asking them to return the funds by next week or face a long list of document demands.”

The companies named in the warning are EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Gulf Island Fabrication, MiMedx Group, Quantum Corporation, and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

“Since your company is a public entity with a substantial investor base and access to the capital markets, we ask that you return these funds immediately,” said the letter issued to the companies. “Returning these funds will allow truly small businesses — which do not have access to alternative sources of capital — to obtain the emergency loans they need to avoid layoffs, stay in business, and weather the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis.”

“It’s unclear whether the action had bipartisan support, but the panel’s announcement leans heavily on recent statements that Republicans made expressing concerns about large companies accessing small business loans,” said the report. “For example, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently said he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed that ‘we will go after those big companies that cheat the system.'”


Only 'the Mar-a-Lago crowd' has 'a fair shot at success' in Trump's America: Biden

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, in a video posted to social media, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the "corruption" of President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

In Trump's America, Biden said, only the "Mar-a-Lago crowd" is assured a "fair shot at success" — and he suggested under his presidency, that opportunity would be available to all Americans.

Watch below:

Corruption is a feature of Donald Trump's economic agenda—not a bug. He will pick his wealthy friends and corporate cronies over working families every time.

I say it’s time we pick a different way—one where everyone gets a fair shot at success, not just the Mar-a-Lago crowd. pic.twitter.com/9MbZpSblC5

Columnist zeros in on the core mystery of Michael Flynn's case that Mueller never solved

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn got a lucky break when, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr decided to drop the federal case against him. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016, but Barr clearly shares President Donald Trump’s view that Flynn never should have been prosecuted in the first place.

Washington Post opinion writer David Ignatius, however, raised a key point in his column that that gets to a core mystery of the Russia investigation: If Flynn did nothing wrong during a phone conversation with Kislyak on December 29, 2016, why did he lie about it?

Continue Reading
 
 
