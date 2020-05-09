Quantcast
‘Conservatism has basically become a death cult’: Growing alarm over anti-vaxxers’ fear of coronavirus vaccine

2 hours ago

The global medical community is working around-the-clock to find and test a coronavirus vaccine.

But their efforts to safely achieve herd immunity is jeopardized by right-wing conspiracy theories about a coronavirus vaccine.

That dynamic was demonstrated on Saturday by right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin, who announced she would be refusing a vaccine because she believes in conspiracy theories involving Bill Gates.

Malkin said to her 2 million Twitter followers that, “sometimes conspiracies are true.”

“They’re not conspiracy theories — they’re conspiracy truths, they’re conspiracy facts,” she argued.

Here’s some of what people were saying about her position:

