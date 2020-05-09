‘Conservatism has basically become a death cult’: Growing alarm over anti-vaxxers’ fear of coronavirus vaccine

The global medical community is working around-the-clock to find and test a coronavirus vaccine.

But their efforts to safely achieve herd immunity is jeopardized by right-wing conspiracy theories about a coronavirus vaccine.

That dynamic was demonstrated on Saturday by right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin, who announced she would be refusing a vaccine because she believes in conspiracy theories involving Bill Gates.

Malkin said to her 2 million Twitter followers that, “sometimes conspiracies are true.”

“They’re not conspiracy theories — they’re conspiracy truths, they’re conspiracy facts,” she argued.

Here’s some of what people were saying about her position:

Am fascinated by the burgeoning alliance between the alt right and the anti vaxxers. Going to go down this rabbit hole. Pray for me. https://t.co/qrrq0yqlyz — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 9, 2020

Modern conservatism has basically become a death cult https://t.co/5LepKf1bQu — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) May 9, 2020

She’s gonna take the vaccine…she just won’t tell her fans that she is. https://t.co/1wmKqJJtjO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 9, 2020

This is the most disgusting pile of propaganda garbage I have seen of late. How do these people live with themselves? Imagine how badly this propaganda can damage people around the world. Utterly shameful. Very few things could make me this mad in this day & age. Tut-tut! https://t.co/d8G1gWo87w — Farrukh K. Pitafi (@FarrukhKPitafi) May 9, 2020

Anti-vaxxers and the alt right are teaming up to spread conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/zwcjPaf9i3 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 9, 2020

great! more vaccines for sane people https://t.co/55qKJ5hutd — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 9, 2020

A mere decade and a half since this execrable FREEDOM™ grifter wrote a book called "In Defense of Internment: The Case for 'Racial Profiling' in World War II and the War on Terror" https://t.co/5F2nTgJ1Zv — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 9, 2020

Cool. Save up for funeral expenses. https://t.co/m7mbLLOzwu — Red, Noble Committee Marketing Director (@Redpainter1) May 9, 2020

ma'am this is a Taco Bell https://t.co/5AeikpItBf — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) May 9, 2020

I’ll take Michelle’s 🖐 https://t.co/6JkQj5B62A — Dara Does Deep State ⚖️ (@daralynn13) May 9, 2020

The ignorance is strong with this one. https://t.co/Utv7F17Xdl — Bob Levine (@idguy) May 9, 2020

We have become a nation of morons. If this was just a fringe extremist, then maybe you just shake your head. The fact that there is a movement which subscribes to uttery insane conspiracy theories like this is another animal entirely. And these people can vote… https://t.co/w55dlVNI86 — Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) May 9, 2020

Only Mr. Trump’s magical MAGA elixir can truly keep the coronavirus at bay. $59.99 act now while supplies last. https://t.co/vFkZOwN21D — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 9, 2020

Yay more vaccines for people who believe in science and will therefore survive https://t.co/ZYnckLMeGx — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) May 9, 2020

