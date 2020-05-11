Conservative Bill Kristol: ‘It’s too late for Republicans to unwrap themselves from Trump’

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol explained that the Republican Party has already gone too far in embracing President Donald Trump that they’ll never be able to untangle themselves, even if they want to.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Kristol said that Americans understand that the White House has a lot more control over the people coming and out there, and they can’t even stop the spread of COVID-19 in their office.

“If they have a problem, maybe I should be cautious and maybe the White House should be cautious in making recommendations or embracing people on the street that want to open everything up immediately,” said Kristol.

More broadly, Kristol said that Trump will likely try to get into huge fights with Biden over “tactical” or minor fights that have nothing to do with the issues Americans are facing. The Biden team will likely stay focused on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the critical leadership needed in a time of crisis.

“Every administration might have messed things up in the beginning, these things are hard to manage,” said Kristol. “I don’t know if someone said it on your show or someone else that getting a ‘B’ or ‘B+’ in dealing with the pandemic is pretty good, you don’t expect ‘A’ performance, from the beginning at least, but you also expect the administrations to adjust and to learn and to do better as they’ve gone on. It’s not even that Trump made a lot of mistakes, which he did in January and February, but where’s the adjustment, where’s the learning? Is the government getting better?”

He noted that the people being driven out of the White House now seem to be the scientists and the serious people needed to handle a crisis.

“We have a more chaotic and irresponsible message coming from the president of the United States today than we did a few months ago when he made his first semiserious speech to the nation,” said Kristol. “The failure to learn and get more responsible, the failure to actually deliver on things like testing and tracing and so forth, I think that’s a good message for Biden. I think, keeping on the forest rather than the trees, I think will benefit him well. Honestly, objectively, if we’re going to have a referendum on whether the administration did a good job in handling this crisis or not I think Biden wins that referendum.”

Mitchell asked if Kristol is hearing Republicans being nervous about losing the Senate in the election.

“Very much so,” Kristol confessed. “They have wrapped themselves with President Trump, it’s too late for them to unwrap themselves, in my opinion, and voters may decide this party has botched its chance to govern. It did some things, I’d say if you’re a Republican, voted Republican in the past — they’ve done some things I agree with. But on this big crisis, which is a public health crisis and an economic crisis, what do they have to say? And I think this coming up the next package, where trump wants to sort of fight it, and they’re going to — Republicans will be cross-pressured on that. Yes, I think Republicans are at great risk in the Senate and I think Republicans think that as well.”

