Conservative blasts GOP’s Ron Johnson: He’s doing ‘what the president of Ukraine would not do’ for Trump
On MSNBC Wednesday, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes slammed Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for failing to do anything to investigate the scandals surrounding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who urged President Donald Trump to fire an inspector general who was investigating him.
His dereliction of duty, Sykes suggested, was a gift for Trump on par with the political demands he made of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to his impeachment.
“Right now, for an administration that ran as a populous, anti-elitist, anti-special interest, you know, movement, look at what we’re finding out about Secretary of State Pompeo,” said Sykes. “By the way, when he says that he does not know about the investigations, he’s obviously lying. I don’t think we need mince words about that.”
“It’s really troubling and deeply embarrassing, I think, for my — my senior senator, I’m from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, at this particular moment, with all the things that he could be investigating, to basically doing for Donald Trump what the president of Ukraine would not do for him,” continued Sykes.
Trump’s task force data show Southern counties will see explosion of COVID-19 cases: report
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that new data under analysis by the White House coronavirus task force show several Southern counties that are no longer under stay-at-home orders are at risk for an explosion of new COVID-19 cases.
"The study, which was put together by PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is part of a data set being reviewed by top coronavirus task force officials and people working with the team, The Daily Beast reported earlier this month," wrote national security reporter Erin Blanco. "A previous model by the PolicyLab predicted that if officials moved too quickly and too aggressively to reopen in mid-May, individual counties could witness hundreds, if not a thousand-plus, more coronavirus cases reported each day by August 1."
Seattle police are begging for help to find a man who slapped and spit on Asian couple and blamed them for COVID-19
Attacks on Asian Americans are continuing as conservative persist with conspiracy theories that the coronavirus as a Chinese form of bioterrorism. Such was the case when a white man spit on a couple walking in downtown Seattle.
According to King5.com, the Seattle Police Department's Bias Crimes Unit is asking for help from the public at finding the man.
"The couple was walking near 3rd Avenue and Stewart Street around 4:15 p.m. on May 16 when the suspect, caught on video, can be seen shoving a man in the face, slapping at his face mask and knocking off his glasses," said the report.
Illinois Republican ejected from legislative session for refusing to wear mask
On Wednesday, the Effingham Daily News reported that Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican state lawmaker in Illinois, was removed from a House session after he refused to wear a mask, as part of the new coronavirus rules that passed the chamber 97-12.
"Prior to reconvening the session after caucus, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, spoke for several minutes with Bailey. Durkin wore a mask during their conversation, Bailey did not. When the House returned to session, Durkin urged all members to comply with the new rules," reported John O'Connor. “'We cannot ignore nor compromise the health and safety of every member of the General Assembly, their family members, every one of our staffers who works tirelessly for us,' Durkin said."