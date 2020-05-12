Conservative columnist devises the perfect way to spot where Trump knows he’s failed

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin writes that as the U.S. passes 80,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump is demonstrating that he is willing to benefit from protections that he’s not willing to extend to others. “…Trump’s personal vanity and political efforts to project a return to business as usual mean he will not extend the same protection (wearing a mask) that he demands of co-workers,” she writes.
According to Rubin, Trump continues to exaggerate the presence of testing despite fact checkers pointing out that the U.S. is conducting significantly less testing than other countries.
“We know testing is really important (because Trump claims victory and, even more telling, demands testing in his workplace), and we know that tracing is a critical part of containing the virus (since Trump demands that the White House trace cases),” Rubin writes. “We know how important masks are to protect others (because Trump demands that others wear them). Amid Trump’s lies, exaggerations and hypocritical rules, then, we still can discern what really matters — and how badly this president is falling short.”
Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
