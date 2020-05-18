Cooking with what’s on hand: How to make great dinners with frozen fish or canned seafood
My freezer and pantry shelves overflow. And not just during a health crisis. The pantry shelves of most food professionals hold a variety of grains, canned chiles, condiments and broth. We utilize freezers for a convenient supply of fish and poultry, as well as to stock up on the season’s best fruits, vegetables and herbs.Frozen fish in many cases proves far superior to the “thawed for your convenience” items at the supermarket. I prefer to have control over the defrosting. Thawed properly, in the refrigerator, seafood maintains its flavor and texture all the way to the dinner table. I regular…
Your favorite McDonald’s will look very different when it reopens
As states ease coronavirus restrictions, more businesses are slowly starting to open or are planning to reopen soon. The world’s largest restaurantcompany, McDonald’s, also plans to reopen soon. The company is implementing detailed guidelines for stores to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic. If these new safety guidelines are to be believed, then your favorite McDonald’s store will look very different from before.Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreSafety guidelines after McDonald’s reopensMcDonald's will introduce many safety measures once its dining rooms reopen amid the corona... (more…)
‘He does not want to hear the truth’: Former Pentagon inspector general slams Trump for firing government watchdogs
A former federal inspector general on Monday slammed President Donald Trump for going on a firing spree targeting IGs who have been launching probes of his administration.
Gordon Heddell, a former inspector general at both the Department of Labor and the Department of Defense who served under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told CNN's John Berman that Trump has been slowly tearing down institutions that are capable of holding his administration accountable.
"It's very simple: He does not want to hear the truth," Heddell said. "Inspectors general were created to provide transparency, and to do it in a way that is absolutely independent of politics. And when these inspectors general speak the truth, they are basically being told by this administration that we do not want to hear it."
Tech and ESG are the ‘investment megatrends of the decade’
Technology and responsible investingwill “inevitably be the top two megatrends” of the 2020s for both retail and institutional investors, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations.The bold, unambiguous message from deVereGroup’s chief executive and founder, Nigel Green, comes global stocksrise as the world looks ahead to the post-pandemic era and gradual economic recovery.Mr Green comments: “The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated innovation and disruption and has heightened expectations. The future has happened faster.“I believe that there are two ... (more…)