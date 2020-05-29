Cops fire bean bag rounds into crowd as police response to Atlanta protests escalates

Protesters in cities across America took to the streets on Friday to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In Atlanta, protesters defaced CNN’s logo and broke windows at the company’s headquarters.

Things escalated further as police began firing bean bag rounds from atop armored vehicles.

JUST IN: Police now shooting bean bags into the crowd to disperse protesters: https://t.co/c8cPBZLATJ pic.twitter.com/Fp8R5BxYbq — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 30, 2020

Officers standing atop armor Ed vehicles shooting “beanbags” -trying to disperse the crowd pic.twitter.com/RQOeOn8X4f — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) May 30, 2020

Here are other scenes from the protest:

Demonstrators have set a police cruiser on fire @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/xowG5RHkh0 — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) May 30, 2020

JUST IN: Multiple police vehicles have had their windows broken in front of the CNN Center in Atlanta. Protests are taking place in multiple cities over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. https://t.co/qyXUVIB6wp pic.twitter.com/wOXefI6G53 — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020

Phone died, biked home as chants of "Fuck CNN" from protesters grew from across the street from the CNN Center, its Atlanta headquarters. Here's the last video I took. pic.twitter.com/qQzG5QL4R7 — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 30, 2020

Downtown Atlanta right now pic.twitter.com/xyfyecvMGI — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 30, 2020