Quantcast
Connect with us

Cops fire bean bag rounds into crowd as police response to Atlanta protests escalates

Published

1 min ago

on

Protesters in cities across America took to the streets on Friday to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In Atlanta, protesters defaced CNN’s logo and broke windows at the company’s headquarters.

Things escalated further as police began firing bean bag rounds from atop armored vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are other scenes from the protest:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Man threatened to kill Ohio House Democratic leader’s father unless she resigned: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, the Ohio Capital Journal reported that House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes received a call from an unidentified man threatening to kill her father unless she resigned from the legislature.

"The suspect claimed he had her father, Democratic state Senator Vernon Sykes, captive. He told her not to contact the police," reported Jake Zuckerman. "He repeatedly told her to step aside, telling her to resign or else she would kill him. Emilia Sykes hung up the phone and called the number belonging to her father. Her father then answered the phone."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Video shows NYPD beating anti-police violence protesters with batons

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Protesters of police violence received a harsh reception from the New York Police Department on Friday evening.

The protesters had marched to the Barclays Center, where they were met with a large police presence.

Heavy police presence posted outside of Barclays Center. If you’re protesting, please stay safe.

- Legal Aid Society’s Contact Number: 212-577-3300- Link to Brooklyn Bail Fund: https://t.co/cxRXqgrrum #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IgISXvkOj1

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is enacting the presidency ‘George Wallace never had’: Conservative columnist

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot tore into President Donald Trump's legacy on race.

"We know how a normal president responds when a white police officer ignites furious protests by killing a black man. It is the way President Barack Obama responded in 2014 after a grand jury refused to indict a white police officer who had fatally shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., and the National Guard had to be called in to deal with looting and fires," wrote Boot. "Obama expressed sympathy for the protesters — their anger, he noted, was 'rooted in realities that have existed in this country for a long time' — while making clear that he had no sympathy with violence: 'Burning buildings, torching cars, destroying property, putting people at risk — that’s destructive and there’s no excuse for it. Those are criminal acts. And people should be prosecuted if they engage in criminal acts.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image