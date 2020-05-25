Cops involved in Ahmaud Arbery case are now facing a ‘criminal’ FBI investigation: lawyer

A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says that federal authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the conduct of 2 district attorneys and the Georgia police department that allegedly tried to coverup details related Arbery’s killing.

Speaking on TMZ Live this Monday, Lee Merritt said that “this case makes it clear that all blacks in South Georgia are not getting equal protection under the law.”

“Because if you shoot anybody in the street in broad daylight, just in general you expect at least an arrest,” Merritt said. “There were no arrests made — we went for three months without any major arrest.”

Merritt said the police and district attorney’s conduct amounted to a “vast conspiracy,” adding that the federal investigation is both criminal and civil.

“So we’re looking at both the state entities, but you also have to go after the state actors as well,” he said.

Watch the full interview below: