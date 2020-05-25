Quantcast
Cops involved in Ahmaud Arbery case are now facing a ‘criminal’ FBI investigation: lawyer

1 min ago

A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says that federal authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the conduct of 2 district attorneys and the Georgia police department that allegedly tried to coverup details related Arbery’s killing.

Speaking on TMZ Live this Monday, Lee Merritt said that “this case makes it clear that all blacks in South Georgia are not getting equal protection under the law.”

“Because if you shoot anybody in the street in broad daylight, just in general you expect at least an arrest,” Merritt said. “There were no arrests made — we went for three months without any major arrest.”

Merritt said the police and district attorney’s conduct amounted to a “vast conspiracy,” adding that the federal investigation is both criminal and civil.

“So we’re looking at both the state entities, but you also have to go after the state actors as well,” he said.

Watch the full  interview below:


‘Un-American’ anti-lockdown protesters hammered by Army veteran for appropriating military gear to make their point

4 mins ago

May 25, 2020

In a Memorial Day column for the Washington Post, military vet Drew Garza -- who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan among other deployments -- hammered anti-lockdown protesters who have appropriated a quasi-military style of dress while sometimes carrying "un-American" flags at lockdown rallies.

According to the U.S. Army vet who is now a Tillman scholar at George Washington University, protesters who adorn themselves in military-style garb while carrying high-powered weapons to protest stay-at-home orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is a personal affront to those who have actually served.

Pompeo tells megachurch pastor he likes to ‘synthesize’ reading the Bible with his daily intelligence reports

59 mins ago

May 25, 2020

In an interview with megachurch pastor Pastor Greg Laurie, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he reads two things during his mornings: the day's intelligence report and the Bible.

“I manage to synthesize them … knowing that the Lord gives me the capacity to work, to be diligent,” Pompeo said. “I hope He’ll give me the wisdom and the perseverance to meet these challenges head-on in a way that protects the American people.”

Pompeo says that reading the Bible is a daily ritual for him, which helps to remind him that "the Lord is looking out over this world … The Lord is watching us," adding that whenever he takes part in a briefing, he's confident that God is watching over everyone on the room.

‘Everyone knows he’ll cheat’: Here are five ways Trump and his GOP allies could steal the 2020 election

1 hour ago

May 25, 2020

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies appear to be cooking up some schemes for stealing the 2020 election -- each one more worrisome than the last.

Veteran political columnist Michael Tomasky lays out five scenarios for The Daily Beast that could keep Trump in the White House, regardless of how the voting shakes out on Nov. 3.

"Everyone knows he’ll cheat," Tomasky writes. "Even his supporters know he’ll cheat. His cheating is one of the things they love about him. So that he’ll cheat — while loudly accusing the other side of cheating — is a given. We just don’t know yet exactly how."

