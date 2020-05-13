Coronavirus in Texas: State reports highest one-day COVID-19 tests totals

Texas reports highest one-day COVID-19 test totals

Texas reported that it conducted 49,259 tests Wednesday, the highest one-day total reported since the pandemic began. According to a Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson, the department received a large batch of tests results from laboratories.

The state also reported 1,355 new cases Wednesday— the second-highest increase since the state began reporting coronavirus case counts. The highest daily total was 1,441 new cases April 10. The total number of known cases has reached 42,403. No new counties reported their first cases Wednesday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris County has reported the most cases, 8,416, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 6,359 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.

The state has reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,158 — an increase of about 2% from Tuesday. Harris County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 183 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Wednesday, 1,676 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 49 patients from Tuesday. At least 587,431 tests have been conducted. — Darla Cameron

Texas’ reliance on growth hid lack of preparation for coronavirus crises, report says

[10 a.m.] The economic growth Texas experienced in recent years hid how the state’s political, social and health care systems were unprepared to deal with the crises now being wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin.

“When Texas’s economy was booming, we assumed that we could simply grow our way out of any problems or address them in strictly political terms,” the report read. “In some ways, it was a luxury of affluence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, called “A Playbook for Resiliency: Creating Opportunity for All Texans,” outlines a nine-step plan to sustain the state’s economy for the long run and through economic downturns in hopes of reaching “an inclusive and more resilient Texas.” The suggestions include encouraging more economic partnerships between regions across the state, investing in public health and rural communities, refurbishing the state’s infrastructure, and diversifying the economy with a serious focus on clean and alternative energy “— and avoid the old debates or forced trade-offs of environment versus business.”