Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus inspires new conspiracy theories from ‘Plandemic’ to Bill Gates to Obamagate

Published

1 min ago

on

Another virus is infecting the world in the wake of COVID-19 and it is hitting the United States with particular virulence.A plague of conspiracy theories is attacking scientific facts about the pandemic, and replacing them with fake theories that will undermine efforts to tame it. Social media permits such misinformation to spread online, globally, with the speed of a virus, whether pushed by lone individuals, groups or governments.What makes these conspiracy theories particularly dangerous in this country is that some of the worst are amplified by far-right talking heads — and by President D…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus inspires new conspiracy theories from ‘Plandemic’ to Bill Gates to Obamagate

Published

1 min ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Another virus is infecting the world in the wake of COVID-19 and it is hitting the United States with particular virulence.A plague of conspiracy theories is attacking scientific facts about the pandemic, and replacing them with fake theories that will undermine efforts to tame it. Social media permits such misinformation to spread online, globally, with the speed of a virus, whether pushed by lone individuals, groups or governments.What makes these conspiracy theories particularly dangerous in this country is that some of the worst are amplified by far-right talking heads — and by President D... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is exploiting the pandemic to seek retribution against his political enemies — and frontline workers apparently fall into that category

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Sophia Thomas says she had "had a message to share" during her visit to the White House last week. The president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners says she doesn't regret relaying that message in front of the president of the United States, earning an in-person rebuke from Donald Trump. Thomas, a Louisiana nurse whose clinic serves uninsured and underinsured patients, told reporters gathered in the Oval Office that personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic "has been sporadic, but it's been manageable, and we do what we have to do."
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump just let slip the real purpose of Fox News

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at his longtime favorite station, Fox News, and zeroed in on the real purpose of the channel.

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network, people like Dummy Juan Williams, Schumerite Chris… ….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image