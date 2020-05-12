Coronavirus lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections, experts warn
If lockdowns and stay-at-home orders are succeeding in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, health experts warn that the measures could unintentionally undermine efforts to contain another potentially deadly disease: HIV.
At the start of April, Travis Sanchez, an epidemiologist at Emory University, carried out an online survey of around 1,000 men who have sex with men, and half of them reported a drop in the number of sexual partners, as well as reduced use of hook-up apps.
In theory, this should reduce transmission.
But he quickly added a disturbing warning: a quarter of the men said they had experienced problems getting tested for sexually transmitted diseases, because thousands of centers that used to provide them have closed down.
That means that those people still having sex have no idea about their status, which Sanchez warned is a potential ticking bomb.
“It’s very likely that people’s risk behaviors will resume before they will have full access to prevention services,” he said.
“And I think that combination could lead to increases in HIV transmission.”
The full impact of the pandemic on HIV transmission will not be known before next year, when the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) publishes its statistics on 2020 infections.
But numerous experts and healthcare professionals fear a step backward, a year after the United States announced the goal of cutting the number of new infections by 75 percent by the year 2025.
In Washington, a city that has been hit hard by HIV, the Whitman-Walker clinic has had to stop its daily walk-in tests for the virus and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.
Around 50 people used to come in every day to get tested, including many gay people, and for many it had become a routine check-up carried out every three months.
“All those folks are going without testing,” said nurse practitioner Amanda Cary, who now only sees symptomatic patients by appointment. “I do think there’s going to be a rise in STIs,” she said.
The CDC told AFP it was expecting a drop in the number of STIs being diagnosed in the short term, “but an increase in the long-term once restrictions lift and more people are screened and tested again.”
It said that for HIV, “the decrease in the availability of testing and limited access to treatment and prevention services may result in more infections and poor health outcomes in the long run.”
– Everything can change –
In San Francisco, Doctor Matthew Spinelli worries about the homeless, or those who lack the connectivity to take part in the televisits that have replaced in-person visits to health centers.
“People are just scared of a hospital right now, so I’m pretty worried,” said Spinelli, who practices at the city’s largest hospital.
His clinic is also following some 3,000 people living with HIV.
He fears that in the chaos of the pandemic, some of them are not going to pharmacies or taking their daily medication, which could allow their viral load to shoot up and make the patients to become contagious again.
“I’m worried that their mental health or substance use may be worsening in this environment and hence their pill taking adherence is worse,” he told AFP.
In the United States, the use of the preventive daily pill PrEP, which allows those who take it to be almost 100 percent risk-free from contracting HIV during unprotected sex, has increased, but Spinelli reports that some have stopped taking it during the lockdown.
Which leads to the question: will they start again afterwards?
“On the balance it is probably going to worsen the HIV epidemic, that would be my prediction, both in this country, and worldwide,” Spinelli said.
But by forcing healthcare professionals to improvise, the pandemic will also bring about other lasting, positive changes in prevention strategies.
Telemedicine will become commonplace, for one thing. Needle exchange programs are already handing out more syringes at one time, and even shipping them out by mail.
The use of home HIV test kits, which have been around for years but have been under-utilized, will spread, said Stephen Lee, director of Nastad, an association of public health officials who specialize in HIV.
The CDC is pushing home-testing, and both Florida and Tennessee are considering implementing it, he told AFP.
“The pandemic has shown us that we can and should do it,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
WATCH LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC director testify before Senate on White House coronavirus efforts
White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before a Senate committee Tuesday in his first appearance before Congress since March.
Fauci will appear along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other officials to discuss reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed over 80,000 American lives.
Fauci's appearance comes after the White House refused to make him available to a Democratic-led House committee last week.
The hearing for the doctors will be held remotely due to possible exposure to the coronavirus by several White House staffers.
CNN
CNN’s Berman shames Trump for posting Twitter ‘diarrhea’ as Americans die from COVID-19
CNN's John Berman on Tuesday shamed President Donald Trump for spending his mornings writing crazed tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"President Trump is having a sort of diarrhea of the tweet this morning," Berman said. "He's done a dozen or so tweets this morning and, as far as I can tell, none of them are actually focused on coronavirus. His head is somewhere else."
Berman said it was bizarre to see Trump tweeting about cable TV shows and celebrities at a time when more than 80,000 Americans have died from the virus and the unemployment rate has shot to its highest level since the Great Depression.
Transfer of sphinxes to Cairo square stirs controversy
In a bustling square of Egypt's capital, four sphinx-like statues stand in wooden crates ahead of a planned unveiling ceremony following their controversial transfer from historical sites.
With the bodies of lions and heads of rams, the statues had for millennia graced Karnak temple in the southern city of Luxor representing the ancient Egyptian god "Amun".
This month, the restored sandstone statues were moved to Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square, the epicenter of a 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.
"I am against the moving of Luxor monuments. I was especially saddened by their relocation," legislator Ahmed Idris from the city told AFP.