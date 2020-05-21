Quantcast
Connect with us

Coronavirus pandemic will drive 60 million people into extreme poverty: World Bank

Published

23 mins ago

on

A new report finds that as many as 60 million people could be reduced to living on less than $2 a day as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This article was originally published at Salon

“The pandemic and shutdown of advanced economies could push as many as 60 million people into extreme poverty – erasing much of the recent progress made in poverty alleviation,” World Bank Group President David Malpass explained in a statement Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

To combat this anticipated poverty epidemic, the World Bank has sent emergency relief operations into 100 developing countries, which happen to be home to more than 70 percent of the world population. Thirty-nine of these countries are in sub-Saharan Africa while more than one-third are “in fragile and conflict-affected situations, such as Afghanistan, Chad, Haiti, and Niger.”

The aid will take the form of strengthening health care systems in overwhelmed and impoverished nations and helping both families and businesses struggle with the financial toll of the pandemic. Overall, the Bank Group pledged to make $160 billion available in the form of both grants and financial support over a 15-month period.

Last month, the World Bank speculated that roughly 49 million people would be pushed into extreme poverty, with the international financial institution defining “extreme poverty” as “living on less than $1.90 per day.” It identified two variables that are most likely to determine which areas are pushed into extreme poverty, including “the impact of the virus on economic activity” and “the number of people living close to the international poverty line.”

The World Bank also speculated last month that sub-Saharan Africa would be the hardest hit economically by the pandemic, even though it was expected to be one of the regions less hard hit by the virus itself.

“At the country-level, the three countries with the largest change in the number of poor are estimated to be India (12 million), Nigeria (5 million) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (2 million),” the World Bank wrote. “Countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, and China are also forecasted to have more than one million people pushed into extreme poverty as a consequence of COVID-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Bank’s projections were shared by the think tank Brookings Institution, which wrote earlier this month that “our post-COVID-19 estimate is that extreme poverty in the world will rise this year by about 50 million people compared to the original 2020 forecast, and by 40 million people compared to our 2019 estimate.”

Prior to the pandemic, millions of people had been able to gradually lift themselves out of extreme poverty. In India, for example, the United Nations estimated last year that 271 million people had lifted themselves out of poverty since 2019. Those gains are in danger of being wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be groups of people who climbed up the ladder and will now fall back,” Abhijit Banerjee, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize for economics, told The New York Times last month. “There were so many fragile existences, families barely stitching together an existence. They will fall into poverty, and they may not come out of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

College official declares victory over pro-Trump city councilwoman in California recall election

Published

1 min ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Voters in the city of Santa Ana, California, have apparently recalled Councilwoman Cecilia Iglesias and replaced her with Nelida Mendoza, who is a community college official.

Iglesias, who is a Republican and an immigrant from El Salvador, is a Trump supporter who many accused of favoring the President's policies of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to The Orange County Register, Iglesias has repeatedly denied that she supports family separation and says she supports immigration reform.

In a post on Facebook declaring herself the winner, Mendoza said that Santa Ana voters "wanted a candidate who is honest, dedicated, and conscientious of their needs."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Callous disregard for life’: Illinois Republican thrown out of legislative session for refusing to wear a mask

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

During the coronavirus crisis, many far-right Trumpistas and Tea Party Republicans have managed to politicize mask wearing — equating face masks with liberals, progressives, Democrats and Never Trump conservatives. Not wearing a mask, in some Trumpian and Tea Party circles, has come to be viewed as a defiance of liberalism and an assertion of MAGA values. But one Republican who ran into problems when he refused to wear a mask was Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, who was thrown out of a legislative session on Wednesday, May 20.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist explains how Trump has become a danger to himself and others

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said Thursday that President Donald Trump has become a menace to himself and to the rest of the country.

Writing Thursday morning, Rubin explained that Trump is now flying in the face of experts at his own Food and Drug Administration, which is desperately trying to keep people safe from popping pills that could harm them more than help them.

While Trump claimed that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as protection against COVID-19 the FDA explained that it doesn't actually prevent the virus. Wednesday evening, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert mocked the president Wednesday, saying he was willing to take a drug that could kill him, but he's unwilling to wear a mask that could actually protect himself and others.

Continue Reading
 
 