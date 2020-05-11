Coronavirus recovery would be quickest or slowest in these cities: analysis
Most U.S. states are starting to ease coronavirusrestrictionsin order to get the economy back up and running financially. If you are concerned (or just curious) of how quickly the recovery might be in your city from the coronavirus pandemic and the recession caused by the shutdowns, then a new report may give you some idea.Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreCoronavirus recovery depends on 2 factorsThis latest report comes from Moody’s Analytics, which studied the top 100 U.S. metro areas to determine the capability of coronavirus recovery in these cities, according to Yahoo News. …
Paul Krugman explains how the GOP’s disdain for workers will tank the economy
There was no shortage of terrible news coming from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, May 8, when the BLS reported that unemployment had reached 14.7% in the United States in April and that the country had lost 20.5 million more jobs last month — that is, in addition to all the jobs lost in March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And Friday’s jobs report doesn’t take into account the jobs that have been lost in May so far. Despite all that, Republicans are hardly going out of their way to help all the Americans who are struggling badly — and liberal economist Paul Krugman calls them out for it in his New York Times column.
Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action
In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.
In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House
"The View" co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he's willing to risk his life to work in the White House.
"It's a small, crowded place, it's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country," said Hassett on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it," said Goldberg. "I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?"