COVID-19 cases could surge in fall — and last 2 years — University of Minnesota report predicts
MINNEAPOLIS — The growing COVID-19 pandemic could last up to two years, with a potential second wave in the fall, according to nationally renowned University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm and a team of researchers.The exact path the disease will take is unclear, but with no vaccine and a global population that had no immunity to the new coronavirus, COVID-19 could follow patterns seen in previous pandemics.That means that governments will need to continually adjust their pandemic responses to waves of infections, which could have several peaks, rather than a distinct period of …
More than 70% of jobless Americans did not receive March unemployment benefits: study
The vast majority of Americans who lost their jobs did not receive unemployment benefits in March, despite federal and state efforts to ramp up aid to jobless Americans after large swaths of the economy shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Millions of Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits in March but 71% of them did not receive their benefits that month, delaying aid as laid-off workers struggled to pay rent and cover basic expenses, according to an analysis of Labor Department data by the Pew Research Center. Just 2.1 million of about 7.37 million applicants received their benefits, mostly through their states' regular unemployment insurance programs.
Bill Barr’s plan to do Trump’s bidding and force states to re-open completely dismantled by legal expert
On Saturday, writing for the conservative website The Bulwark, attorney Philip Rotner broke down the flawed argument by Attorney General William Barr that he has a constitutional basis for challenging state and local stay-at-home orders.
"Distinguishing between a legitimate exercise of federal authority and an abuse of power begins with a look at the constitutional framework," wrote Rotner. "While there is no 'pandemic exception' to the fundamental liberties the Constitution safeguards, the Supreme Court made it clear over a hundred years ago in Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the Constitution does not prohibit government from taking necessary, temporary measures to safeguard the health and safety of the community in an emergency."
COVID-19
Mitch McConnell pummeled on MSNBC for ignoring COVID-19 victims while he packs the courts with ‘political hacks’
On MSNBC Saturday, Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe laid into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for caring more about filling judicial vacancies than advancing new legislation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everything from McConnell is purely politics," said Tribe. "When he says 'leave no vacancy behind,' the hypocrisy is astonishing with the appointment. You have to give a new definition of chutzpah and hypocrisy. Maybe chuzpocrisy. But it's really not funny, because what is at stake is lifetime appointments. Like the appointment of Justin Walker, who McConnell is trying to push under the one broken seat on the D.C. Circuit. Justin Walker is a Kentucky protege of McConnell. He was deemed totally unqualified by the ABA, even for a district court seat in Kentucky."