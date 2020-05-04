COVID-plagued California nursing homes often had problems in the past
When Jorge Newbery finally got through to his 95-year-old mother, Jennifer, on a video call April 18, she could barely talk or move and her eyes couldn’t focus.It was the first time he had seen her since California nursing homes shut their doors to visitors a month earlier. Immediately after the video chat, Newbery called the front desk in a panic.“I said, ‘You gotta get her out, you gotta call 911,’” he recalled. “She’s looking like she’s about to die.”Newbery’s mother was living at the Rehabilitation Center of Santa Monica, one of 198 nursing homes in California where at least one patient ha…
Trump is the ‘biggest obstacle’ to beating COVID-19 — and the GOP must ‘get rid of him’: columnist
A brutal opinion piece from USA Today deems President Donald Trump the "biggest obstacle" to beating the coronavirus in the United States, and it begs Republicans to dump him for the good of the country.
"If Republicans actually want to get Americans back to work, what they have to do is simple: Get rid of Donald Trump now," writes columnist Jason Sattler. "While it’s almost science fiction to imagine the Republican Party and its billionaire backers growing something resembling a spine and compelling Trump to resign or, at least, not seek reelection in 2020, it’s at least a scientific possibility, unlike any hope of having a fully tested vaccine in the next few months."
As COVID-19 lurks, families are locked out of nursing homes. Is it safe inside?
Families are beset by fear and anxiety as COVID-19 makes inroads at nursing homes across the country, threatening the lives of vulnerable older adults.Alarmingly more than 10,000 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have died from COVID infections, according to an April 23 analysis of state databy the Kaiser Family Foundation.But often facilities won’t disclose how many residents and employees are infected with the coronavirus that causes the disease, citing privacy considerations. Unable to visit, families can’t see for themselves how loved ones are doing.Are people getting enough... (more…)
Testing in California still a frustrating patchwork of haves and have-nots
Months into the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, widespread diagnostic testing still isn’t available, and California offers a sobering view of the dysfunction blocking the way.It’s hard to overstate how uneven the access to critical test kits remains in the nation’s largest state. Even as some Southern California counties are opening drive-thru sites to make testing available to any resident who wants it, a rural northern county is testing raw sewage to determine whether the coronavirus has infiltrated its communities.County to county, city to city — even hospital to hospital wi... (more…)