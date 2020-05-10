Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Criminal negligence’: Trump officials ignored offer of 7 million N95 masks per month in early days of pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Progressives on Saturday denounced an “infuriating” report which detailed the Department of Health and Human Services’ refusal to take an American company up on its offer to supply millions of N95 respirators to the government early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post reported that federal scientist Rick Bright, who filed a whistleblower complaint last week over his demotion following his criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, detailed communications with Prestige Ameritech in January in which HHS ignored the medical supply company’s offer to produce masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The head of the Ft. Worth-based company, Michael Bowen, wrote to HHS on January 23, two days after the U.S. confirmed its first case of Covid-19.

Bowen offered to use four dormant production lines to produce as many as seven million N95 masks per month, but was told by Laura Wolf, director of the Division of Critical Infrastructure Protection at HHS, “I don’t believe we as a government are anywhere near answering those questions for you yet.”

“We are the last major domestic mask company,” replied Bowen, who at the time was fulfilling orders for masks from all over the world. “My phones are ringing now, so I don’t ‘need’ government business. I’m just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad.”

In Bright’s whistleblower complaint, he described how he tried to direct Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec’s attention to Bowen’s offer in late January. Bowen wrote to Bright in late January following his communications with Wolf that “U.S. mask supply is at imminent risk,” adding a blunt warning, “Rick, I think we’re in deep shit.”

Bright demanded to know from Kadlec why Bowen’s offer had fallen “on deaf ears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been watching and receiving warnings on this for over a week,” the scientist wrote.

The agency’s refusal to take Bowen up on his offer early on helped lead to a crisis weeks later, as healthcare workers across the country reported severe shortages of N95 masks as well as other personal protective equipment needed to stop the spread of Covid-19 in healthcare settings. As the Trump administration denied several times that it was responsible for making sure states had the supplies they needed, states were forced in bidding wars with one another over equipment orders that they placed directly with manufacturers.

The details Bright offered in his whistleblower complaint painted a picture of “criminal negligence,” wrote New York Times editorial board member Brent Staples.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others on social media expressed shock at the Post’s report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even have words to describe how poorly ⁦Donald Trump has handled this crisis,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) in response to the story.

In addition to pressing HHS officials on Bowen’s offer, Bright was critical of President Donald Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19. The scientist had also clashed with Kadlec earlier in Trump’s term, when Kadlec urged Bright to transfer $40 million from BARDA to the Strategic National Stockpile in 2018 to purchase a drug made by manufacturer Alvogen, the client of a lobbyist who had connections to the Trump administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, a federal probe found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that the Trump administration unlawfully retaliated against Bright by demoting him.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

‘It is scary to go to work’: White House adviser terrified of West Wing after staffers get coronavirus

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed on Sunday that he fears going to work in the White House because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Testing is a key component of it, but even testing doesn't remove all risks," Hassett told CBS host Margaret Brennan. "The interesting or sad thing about my dear colleague who was stricken with the coronavirus this week is that we were getting testing -- because we're close to the president every day -- and even with that, she tested negative one day and then positive the next day. And she's going to work in a community where people are being tested."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bill Barr accused by ex-prosecutor of a ‘big cover-up’ in Flynn case to keep him quiet about Trump

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Am Joy" on Sunday morning, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks called out Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening in the court case of former Donald Trump adviser Michael Flynn, saying it appears to her to be a cover-up because Flynn might have had more to offer on Russian involvement in the administration had he seen what his time in jail might look like.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, bluntly called the Justice Department's actions under Barr a "cover-up."

Noting that Flynn had already pleaded guilty and the trial was in the sentencing phase, the former prosecutor stated that whole situation reeked of corruption at the highest levels.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We need Christ’: Fox News host wants Mother’s Day exception to open church in county with 900 deaths

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt argued on Sunday that churches in Michigan should reopen to celebrate Mother's Days even though the state is still under stay-at-home orders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earhardt spoke to her co-hosts from her New York home where she is locked down with her family.

"We're talking about churches wanting to get back out there, wanting to open up," Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth said. "What's your message to pastors, to people that want to be back in church."

"Oh, my goodness!" I miss our church. I miss our friends there. I miss our ministers and just the music and everyone being together."

Continue Reading
 
 