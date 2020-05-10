Crisis lays bare poverty in Geneva, as thousands queue for food
Geneva (AFP) – In one of the world’s most expensive cities, thousands of people lined up Saturday for free food, as the COVID-19 crisis casts a spotlight on Geneva’s usually invisible poor.In the Swiss city famous for its private banks, luxury watchmakers and fancy boutiques, people began lining up at 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Saturday, according to the association Caravane de Solidarite, the main organiser of the event.By the time the distribution at Geneva’s Vernets hockey stadium began four hours later, the queue of people, most wearing masks and standing two metres (six feet) apart, stretched and…
Venezuela charges Americans with terrorism and conspiracy
Caracas (AFP) - Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with terrorism and conspiracy for allegedly taking part in a failed bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday.Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military, which said it had thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday.Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association," and could face 25-30 years in prison.... (more…)
Britain to introduce two-week quarantine for arrivals: reports
London (AFP) - Britain plans to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said Saturday, despite growing pressure on the government to relax virus lockdown measures.It comes as the UK, which has the world's second highest coronavirus death toll after the US, cautiously charts a way forward after imposing strict stay-at-home orders in late March.Apart from those entering the country from neighbouring Ireland, all people coming into Britain by air, sea and rail will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight, The Times reported.The newspaper said the new r... (more…)
Crisis lays bare poverty in Geneva, Switzerland as thousands queue for food
In one of the world's most expensive cities, thousands of people lined up Saturday for free food, as the COVID-19 crisis casts a spotlight on Geneva's usually invisible poor.
In the Swiss city famous for its private banks, luxury watchmakers and fancy boutiques, people began lining up at 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Saturday, according to the association Caravane de Solidarite, the main organizer of the event.
By the time the distribution at Geneva's Vernet hockey stadium began four hours later, the queue of people, most wearing masks and standing two meters (six feet) apart, stretched and wound for about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile).