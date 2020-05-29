Cuomo authorizes New York businesses to ban entry without wearing a mask
NEW YORK — Businesses in New York can now tell customers: no mask, no service.Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an order Thursday allowing shops and stores in the state to deny service to customers who refuse to wear masks once they reopen.The governor added a little star power to his daily coronavirus briefing in Brooklyn as comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez joined Cuomo in calling on New Yorkers to wear masks, get tested and help combat coronavirus.“Everybody that can get tested should get tested as soon as possible,” Rock said as he heaped praise on Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic.“Eve…
Cancer patients twice as likely to die from COVID-19: study
Washington (AFP) - People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than those without it, a large study published Thursday found. The data on more than 900 patients in the US, Canada and Spain which appeared in a paper in The Lancet, found that mortality increased the further the cancer had progressed.Cancer patients with decreased ability to carry out daily life tasks were more at risk than those with higher functionality.The paper's authors looked at how many people died within 30 days of being diagnosed of COVID-19 of all causes. "The 30-day all-cause mortality was 13 ... (more…)
Half of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in Washington are in people under 40
SEATTLE — Half of new coronavirus infections in Washington are now occurring in people under the age of 40, a marked shift from earlier in the epidemic when more than two-thirds of those testing positive were in older age groups.A new analysis finds that by early May, 39% of confirmed cases statewide were among people age 20 to 39, while those 19 and younger accounted for 11%.The trend is concerning and should be kept in mind as more counties begin to ease restrictions and reopen businesses, said Seattle epidemiologist Judith Malmgren, who is affiliated with the University of Washington and is... (more…)
People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than those without it, a large study published Thursday found.
The data on more than 900 patients in the US, Canada and Spain which appeared in a paper in The Lancet, found that mortality increased the further the cancer had progressed.
Cancer patients with decreased ability to carry out daily life tasks were more at risk than those with higher functionality.
The paper's authors looked at how many people died within 30 days of being diagnosed of COVID-19 of all causes.
"The 30-day all-cause mortality was 13 percent, more than twice the mortality reported as the global average by Johns Hopkins," Toni Choueiri, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who co-authored the paper told AFP.