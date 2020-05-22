Cuomo order that sent estimated 4,300 Covid-19 patients to nursing homes denounced as ‘single dumbest decision anyone could make’
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing new criticism after the Associated Press reported Friday that a state directive led to over 4,300 still recovering coronavirus patients being sent to New York’s “already vulnerable nursing homes.”
“It was a death sentence,” tweeted Daniel Choi, a doctor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He called the directive a “horrendous idea” and “definitely not something any doctor taking care of nursing home patients would have signed off on.”
The state health department directive (pdf), issued March 25, barred nursing homes from requiring patients deemed “medically stable” from being tested for Covid-19 prior to admission. Cuomo, a Democrat, rescinded the order May 10, but not before thousands of infected patients likely entered nursing homes and contributed to the coronavirus’s spread.
The estimated number tallied by the AP amounts to what would have been a “big and indefensible problem for facilities,” the outlet reported.
From the AP:
“It was the single dumbest decision anyone could make if they wanted to kill people,” Daniel Arbeeny said of the directive, which prompted him to pull his 88-year-old father out of a Brooklyn nursing home where more than 50 people have died. His father later died of Covid-19 at home.
“This isn’t rocket science,” Arbeeny said. “We knew the most vulnerable—the elderly and compromised—are in nursing homes and rehab centers.”
CBS New York reported Friday that the conoravirus has taken the lives of almost 5% of nursing home residents in the state, and this week the Cuomo tried to deflect blame for the directive.
“Why did the state do that with Covid patients in nursing homes?” asked Cuomo. “It’s because the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidelines. So they should ask President Trump.”
In an op-ed at the Guardian on Wednesday questioning the recent accolades heaped on the New York governor—including suggestions that Cuomo run for president—journalists Lyta Gold and Nathan Robinson of Current Affairs magazine write that “Cuomo should be one of the most loathed officials in America right now. ”
Gold and Robinson argue that blame for New York’s high death toll from the virus should sit largely with Cuomo.
“Federal failures played a role, of course, but this tragedy was absolutely due, in part, to decisions by the governor,” they wrote, citing as examples his failure to take swift action, delays in imposing social distancing measures, Medicaid cuts both before and after the start of the pandemic, and his partnership with Silicon Valley billionaires to “reimagine education.”
“This is the problem: for too long, Democrats have measured their politicians by ‘whether they are better than Republicans,’ wrote Gold and Robinson. “This sets the bar very low indeed, and means that Democrats end up settling for incompetent and amoral leaders who betray progressive values again and again.”
Breaking Banner
America is facing two very different coronavirus pandemics
No description of the coronavirus is more misleading than calling it “the great equalizer.”
The horrific truth is that Native Americans, Latinos, and African-Americans are dying at much higher rates than white people - and we don’t know the half of it because the CDC hasn’t released any racial data about the virus; we don’t know if they’re even collecting it.
But the picture emerging from cities, states, and reservations is that of an atrocity.
In Milwaukee County, black people make up just 26% of the county’s population but account for almost half the county’s cases, and a staggering 81% of its deaths.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporters in Michigan focused on mail-in voting and ‘Obamagate’ as state is battered by coronavirus, unemployment and flooding
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has had a lot to deal with this week, from the coronavirus pandemic and job losses to severe flooding in parts of her state. But where there are real problems, there are also far-right extremists and diehard MAGA voters obsessing over non-issues — and journalist Tim Alberta, in an article for Politico, examines some of the things they have been focusing on in that key battleground state.
2020 Election
A historian explains why the anti-Trump ‘Mourning in America’ ad could seal Trump’s fate in November
The promise of American greatness knew no bounds in “Morning in America,” the iconic ad created by the group of political consultants and advertising gurus (the “Tuesday Team”) who worked for Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection campaign. In the ad, Americans were working, getting married, and buying homes – confident that the country they lived in was “prouder and stronger and better” under President Reagan’s leadership than four short years before.
Advertising typically sells us life as we want it to be, not life as it truly is. Maybe that’s why the anti-Trump, conservative super PAC known as the Lincoln Project’s new ad “Mourning in America” is such a gut punch. As misery and despair unfold in scene after scene of job loss and death, there’s no escaping the dystopian nightmare America is now mired in as the country battles the coronavirus. After seeing the ad, President Donald Trump started rage tweeting at the ad’s creators – attorney George Conway, Republican strategists Steve Schmidt and John Weaver, and media consultant Rick Wilson – at nearly 1 a.m. on May 5.