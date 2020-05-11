Customer upset by coronavirus restrictions accused of hurling steak and lettuce at Texas cashier on Mother’s Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — A customer upset on Mother’s Day in a Texas grocery story threw an individual packaged steak and a bag of lettuce at a cashier, Leander police said Sunday.The customer was angry about the purchasing limits on meat products at an H-E-B in Leander, which is about 170 miles south of Fort Worth.The limits have been implemented in some Texas stores and across the country because of the coronavirus crisis.After throwing the items at the cashier, the man fled the store, police said.Within hours, Leander police posted photographs of the suspect in the assault in hopes that someone …
Breaking Banner
Don’t be fooled by Trump’s economic happy talk — he’s willing to sell out a long-term recovery for short-term gain
Donald Trump thinks he can trick American voters into believing it's a good thing that one in six workers is out of a job. That's according to Nancy Cook at Politico, who reports that the mood in the White House was one of jubilation at hearing that the unemployment rate had soared to 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression. That mood reflected "happiness that the figure wasn't as high as it could have been," Cook writes.
Breaking Banner
White House officially orders all staffers — except Trump — to wear a mask: report
The White House on Monday is expected to issue official guidance to staffers that requires them to wear masks.
The news comes after at least two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
The Washington Post reported that staffers will be asked to wear protective face coverings "in public spaces on complex grounds."
"The request does not apply to offices, however, and President Trump is still unlikely to wear a mask or face covering, aides say," the paper added.
The new White House coronavirus memo italicizes "everyone," I'm told. EVERYONE who enters the West Wing must wear a mask or face covering.
Breaking Banner
Bill Gates says he knew that the biggest killer would be a pandemic — but didn’t speak out loud enough
Computer creator and philanthropist Bill Gates knew that the biggest killer in the world wouldn't be a war but a pandemic. Now he regrets not sounding the alarm loudly enough.
The Wall Street Journal reported that five years ago, Gates warned that we should be planning for a pandemic. He even spent hundreds of millions of dollars to find ways to develop vaccines faster. “What’s to stop some form of SARS showing up?”