Damning charts show how Trump’s response has put America way behind in beating COVID-19

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s determination to reopen the American economy during the COVID-19 pandemic comes even as the United States is still averaging around 2,000 new deaths per day.

Damning charts posted by Harvard epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding show that multiple countries around the world have managed to get new cases of the disease way down from their peaks, including Australia, Croatia, South Korea, Norway, and Lebanon.

The United States, along with countries such as Sweden and the United Kingdom, meanwhile, have only seen their cases plateau without any significant progress made in getting cases lower.

In fact, Axios reports that even countries such as Italy and Spain, which took brutal hits in the early weeks of the pandemic, have managed to get the virus’s spread under control.

“New cases climbed over about a month from under 100 per day to terrifying peaks of roughly 8,000 per day in Spain and 6,000 per day in Italy,” the publication notes. “The fall was nearly as sharp. Within two weeks of the peak, the rates of daily recorded cases had been halved. They’ve continued to fall since.”

These countries are now taking steps to gradually reopen their economies, while America is pushing to reopen at a time when the country is seeing tens of thousands of new cases every day.

See the charts below.

Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A member of the U.S. Navy who also serves as a personal valet to President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports .

As CNN points out, the valets are an elite military unit who work in the White House and are sometimes very close to the president and first family. Trump was reportedly upset when he learned the valet tested positive. He was tested a second time by a White House physician.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

‘Just straight cronyism’: Outrage erupts as top Trump and GOP donor is picked to lead US Postal Service in time of crisis

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The U.S. Postal Service's Board of Governors—which is controlled by appointees of President Donald Trump—announced late Wednesday that it has unanimously selected a top Trump and GOP donor to serve as postmaster general, installing an ally of the White House to lead a popular agency that has long been a target of right-wing reforms and is currently under severe threat of collapse due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Steve King faces a ‘rare rebuke’ as Republican Jewish group backs his opponent in GOP primary race

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) who has been caught in multiple racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic comments over the years, was removed from all of his committees in Congress by his leadership and now one GOP Jewish group is supporting his opponent.

According to NBC News, the Republican Jewish Coalition is endorsing Randy Feenstra, in what they call a "rare rebuke" of one of their own party members.

