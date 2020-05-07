Damning charts show how Trump’s response has put America way behind in beating COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s determination to reopen the American economy during the COVID-19 pandemic comes even as the United States is still averaging around 2,000 new deaths per day.

Damning charts posted by Harvard epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding show that multiple countries around the world have managed to get new cases of the disease way down from their peaks, including Australia, Croatia, South Korea, Norway, and Lebanon.

The United States, along with countries such as Sweden and the United Kingdom, meanwhile, have only seen their cases plateau without any significant progress made in getting cases lower.

In fact, Axios reports that even countries such as Italy and Spain, which took brutal hits in the early weeks of the pandemic, have managed to get the virus’s spread under control.

“New cases climbed over about a month from under 100 per day to terrifying peaks of roughly 8,000 per day in Spain and 6,000 per day in Italy,” the publication notes. “The fall was nearly as sharp. Within two weeks of the peak, the rates of daily recorded cases had been halved. They’ve continued to fall since.”

These countries are now taking steps to gradually reopen their economies, while America is pushing to reopen at a time when the country is seeing tens of thousands of new cases every day.

See the charts below.

It’s not magic, it’s just good public health measures done early and done well… versus countries that did not. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mGqoxoYPWr — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 6, 2020