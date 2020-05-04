‘Dangerous and irresponsible’: 40 rights groups demand McConnell stop ramming through lifetime judges during Covid-19 crisis
“Trump and McConnell are prioritizing their morally bankrupt agenda instead of addressing the impact of this public health crisis.”
As the U.S. Senate reconvened Monday with Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planning to prioritize confirming right-wing judges to lifetime appointments, 40 civil rights groups demanded lawmakers halt the practice and instead get to work passing legislation to help frontline workers and American families during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The organizations sent a letter to McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, calling on them to maintain “a continued focus on support and resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic” instead of solidifying an ultra-conservative judicial branch while the country is focused on a public health and economic crisis.
“The United States is in the midst of the worst public health and economic crisis our nation has faced in at least 100 years. Covid-19 is wreaking havoc throughout society, laying siege to our lives, our health, our economic well-being, our schools, our justice system, our security, and our democracy,” the letter reads. “Prioritizing judicial nominations as if there were no pandemic and ignoring the business that is most urgent for relief and recovery would be irresponsible. Therefore, the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Senate as a whole, must take the necessary and commonsense action of putting the processing of judicial nominations on hold until the devastating impact of the pandemic has been diminished.”
Signatories include the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Indivisible, and Demand Justice.
The letter follows a statement from McConnell last month that “as soon as we get back in session” the Senate would begin confirming judges once back in session, starting with U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker.
The Kentucky judge, a McConnell ally, was rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association last year when President Donald Trump nominated him for his current seat. His confirmation hearing for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is scheduled for Wednesday, and Democratic lawmakers have accused McConnell of endangering his colleagues and Capitol Hill workers by insisting on holding the proceedings during the pandemic.
“It is dangerous and irresponsible for the Senate to continue dedicating time to judges,” Leadership Conference president Vanita Gupta tweeted. “Addressing Covid-19 must be the priority.”
BREAKING: 40 groups, led by @civilrightsorg, are calling on the Senate to halt the consideration of lifetime judicial nominees.
It is dangerous & irresponsible for the Senate to continue dedicating time to judges. Addressing #COVID19 must be the priority: https://t.co/BddnaKWb9l pic.twitter.com/UlF9mDIkqg
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) May 4, 2020
“The Senate must use its time to address the growing concerns of a nation confronting increasing death and illness, severely high unemployment, rampant food insecurity, insufficient access to healthcare, and long-term economic uncertainty,” the letter reads. “The Senate cannot be so reckless and negligent as to prioritize judicial confirmations. Rather, the Senate must prioritize its efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, reduce economic devastation, and deliver relief to the people who need it most.”
Before returning to Washington Monday, the Republican leader said state governments that are struggling to provide medical equipment and economic relief should file for bankruptcy rather than request federal aid.
Last week, McConnell said any upcoming Covid-19 relief legislation should include legal immunity for corporations in case workers become sick with Covid-19 on the job.
“Trump and McConnell are prioritizing their morally bankrupt agenda instead of addressing the impact of this public health crisis,” said Gupta in a statement. “Trump has carelessly botched the administration’s response to this devastating pandemic, even as the economic security of millions hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, McConnell is moving in lock-step, continuing to push judicial nominees whose records demonstrate dangerous hostility to health care access. Their inability to meet the real needs of the people—especially vulnerable communities—is a disaster.”
CNN
‘We must insist on the truth’: Pelosi slams White House order barring coronavirus task force from testifying
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sharply criticized the new White House order restricting members of the coronavirus task force from testifying to the House except by approval of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
"This new White House memo ... says, among other things, for the month of May, no task force members or key deputies of task force members may accept hearing invitations from the House of Representatives," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Now, the new chief of staff at the White House may make some exceptions to this, we're told, but the administration says this is so the task force can focus in on responding to the crisis. What is your response to this?"
Breaking Banner
Trump escalates blame game and claims MSNBC and CNN are ‘going wild trying to protect China’
President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at MSNBC and CNN for not buying into his administration's unsupported theories that COVID-19 originated at a lab in Wuhan, China.
The administration has been trying to shift blame to China, even though other countries did far better than America in responding to the disease once it crossed their borders.
In his missive, Trump referred to MSNBC as "MSDNC" and labeled CNN as "FAKE NEWS CNN."
Trump did not say how they were trying to protect China, but both networks have reported that Trump's claims about China have not been supported by evidence from the administration.
COVID-19
‘Dangerous and irresponsible’: 40 rights groups demand McConnell stop ramming through lifetime judges during Covid-19 crisis
"Trump and McConnell are prioritizing their morally bankrupt agenda instead of addressing the impact of this public health crisis."
As the U.S. Senate reconvened Monday with Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planning to prioritize confirming right-wing judges to lifetime appointments, 40 civil rights groups demanded lawmakers halt the practice and instead get to work passing legislation to help frontline workers and American families during the Covid-19 pandemic.