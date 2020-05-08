Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dangerous’: Legal experts blast ‘corrupt’ Bill Barr’s ‘shadow pardon’ for Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

Legal experts from across the spectrum are responding to the stunning news that Attorney General Bill Barr has dropped all charges against former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

Flynn had long ago pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and what he told Vice President Mike Pence. He also acted as a paid, unregistered foreign agent for Turkey while serving on the Trump campaign and on the Trump transition team. Flynn infamously was texting his business partners while standing on the dais as just-sworn in President Donald Trump was delivering his inaugural address, allegedly texting a business partner “to say that a joint plan between Russia and Flynn’s business allies to build nuclear power plants in the Middle East was ‘good to go.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

But now Barr has sent shock waves through the legal community, some say abusing his power while delivering what amounts to a pardon for Trump’s favorite former official.

Ken White, who runs the well-respected (although currently on hiatus) legal blog Popehat, conveys the gravity and enormity of what Barr just did:

Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa explains why Barr did what he did:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Vinograd, former National Security Council member, former Senior Advisor to the National Security Advisor sums it up:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former DOJ Inspector General, former Assistant U.S. Attorney at SDNY:

ADVERTISEMENT

David Corn, MSNBC analyst and D.C. bureau chief of Mother Jones rightly says Barr just issued a “shadow pardon.”

Constitutional law expert and professor Laurence Tribe:

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist, Former US Attorney:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Director, White House Office of Government Ethics:

Former federal prosecutor:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former National Security Council and former CIA official:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Senior Director, National Security Council:

Finally, Andrew McCabe issued a strong statement:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner tasked with fast-tracking a coronavirus vaccine — what could go wrong?

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

President Trump has turned to Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser — whose shadow White House coronavirus task force is currently the subject of a congressional whistleblower complaint — to captain the administration's effort to fast-track a coronavirus vaccine.

The project, titled "Operation Warp Speed," yokes Kushner together with senior White House adviser Peter Navarro, who first floated the idea to the administration in February, the Daily Beast reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Supreme Court is set to decide if Donald Trump is above the law

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

“L’état, c’est moi” (“I am the state”) —Declaration attributed to Louis XIV, King of France

Article II of the U.S. Constitution vests the executive power of the federal government in a president, not a king. Kings rule by fiat. The president is supposed to govern with the consent of the people and in coordination with Congress and the judiciary, the two other co-equal branches of government.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Here’s the simple and cruel logic of Trump’s re-election bid

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

President Trump has finally made public his fateful choice. He’s all in on reopening the economy even if it sends the virus death count into the millions. Actually he made that choice long ago.

His logic is simple but cruel. Before the virus struck, his re-election hinged on taking credit for the robust economy he inherited. With unemployment at record lows he hoped to hang onto just enough votes in the key battle ground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to again turn his 40 percent-plus, rock-solid base into an Electoral College majority.  But Covid-19 undermined his rosy game plan by forcing a temporary economic lock-down, sending unemployment to Great Depression levels, and maybe worse, almost instantaneously. Now the only option he sees is to let the death count soar while hoping the economy will rebound just enough so he can justify the carnage and claim credit for putting America back to work.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image