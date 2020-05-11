Dead people are getting coronavirus stimulus checks. Do families have to send the money back? Maybe not.
PHILADELPHIA — Mary Johnson died in 2018. Last week, her heirs received a stimulus check in the mail for $1,200 payable to “Mary L. Johnson Decd.”“We had a good laugh about it,” said her son, Tim Martin Johnson of Philadelphia. “She’s been gone two years. We laughed about how the check actually said ‘Deceased’ on it.”After the laughter died down, Johnson — who was the executor of his mother’s estate — was faced with a quandary.“I tried to figure out what to do,” he said. “I was pretty sure we couldn’t accept it.”During the last month, the Internal Revenue Service has paid out more than $207 bi…
How the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s taxes could blow up in their face
According to a columnist at the Daily Beast, should the conservative-leaning Supreme Court decide to allow Donald Trump to keep his taxes secret, they could pay for the decision after the election should presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden be elected in November.
As the Beast's David Lurie notes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has spent the past three years packing the courts with "... a huge number of extraordinarily ideological right-wingers, selected with the integral involvement of the Federalist Society. This has included filling slots McConnell held open during the Obama administration (not the least of them being the Supreme Court seat that opened up with the death of Antonin Scalia)."
Southwest CEO’s boast about airplanes’ low COVID risk flies by key concerns
During a May 3 appearance on “Face the Nation,”Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said that he believed it was safe for Americans to fly during the coronavirus epidemic and that a plane is as safe as any other space.“I don’t think the risk on an airplane is any greater risk than anywhere else, and in fact, you just look at the layered approach that we use. It’s as safe as an environment as you’re going to find,” said Kelly.We thought it was important to check this claim. After all, as states lift stay-at-home orders and summer weather starts to roll in, Americans are bound to start thinking about travel... (more…)