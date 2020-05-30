Quantcast
Connect with us

Derek Chauvin’s wife wants a divorce – her ‘utmost sympathy’ lies with George Floyd

Published

5 mins ago

on

The wife of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin released a statement on Friday announcing she was seeking a divorce.

Kellie Chauvin released the statement through her lawyer, who spoke with her Friday evening.

“She is devastated by Mr. [George] Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving tragedy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage,” the statement noted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Are Facebook fights over coronavirus worth unfriending your family? Survey says … yes

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Everyone has one, that family member who posts on social media a little too frequently about the latest multi-level marketing company selling energy drinks or skincare and won’t listen to reason when people tell them it’s a pyramid scheme.Eventually they get put on probation or in Facebook jail, notifications from their page muted for the foreseeable future and forgotten about until the next family get-together at Thanksgiving or Easter.That is, until the coronavirus hit.Family feuds on Facebook aren’t just pushing people to put their relatives on probation anymore — they’re actually unfriendi... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Laura Ingraham to Black Americans: Trump understands police brutality because of the Mueller probe

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Amid a stunning outburst of racially charged unrest across the country following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham — who has been called a "Neo-Nazi fan favorite" by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; a "white supremacist" by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; and a "racist" and a "monster" by her own brother — assured black Americans on Thursday night that President Donald Trump's "own experience" with the "out-of-control" Russia investigation had given him an empathic understanding of "poisonous" police brutality.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn have a nasty new bill meant to distract voters from Donald Trump’s failings

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

From the beginning, President Trump, along with his Republican allies in Congress, have resorted to racist rhetoric to deflect responsibility for their massive incompetence and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that more than 104,000 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19 — with the end nowhere in sight — Trump and the congressional GOP are using blatant xenophobia to move the U.S. into an openly hostile stance against China.After spending months loudly blaming China for propagating the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Trump is now turning up the thermostat. Following through on Wednesday's announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the president announced Friday he will revoke Hong Kong's favored-nation trading status, essentially treating the city as identical to mainland China and susceptible to U.S. sanctions, even as pro-democracy protests resume. A new bill introduced this week by a pair of Senate Republicans offers another confrontational approach — and amounts to little more than a modern-day version of the infamous Chinese Exclusion Act.
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image