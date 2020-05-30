Derek Chauvin’s wife wants a divorce – her ‘utmost sympathy’ lies with George Floyd
The wife of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin released a statement on Friday announcing she was seeking a divorce.
Kellie Chauvin released the statement through her lawyer, who spoke with her Friday evening.
“She is devastated by Mr. [George] Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving tragedy.”
“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage,” the statement noted.
